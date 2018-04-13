Change is afoot at WLEX ‘Sunrise’ newscast as on-air talent moves to the afternoon

WLEX-TV’s Lee Cruse and Hayley Harmon will be able to hit the snooze button a few more times as the mainstays of the NBC affiliate’s “Sunrise” newscast are moving to the afternoons.
Cruse and Harmon announced Friday morning that Wednesday will be her last day co-anchoring the “Sunrise” newscast and next Friday will be Cruse’s last day doing remote segments from events like the opening of Keeneland meets, business startups, and high school musicals.
“It has been quite the ride for this Kentuckian to get up early and say ‘Look at this fantastic thing,’” Cruse said in a segment with Harmon.
Harmon went on to announce that she will be anchoring a new 4 p.m. newscast, which begins April 23, and that Cruse will be involved. Also, while evening co-anchor Nancy Cox is out with back surgery, Harmon will co-anchor the 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts with Kevin Christopher.
During their segment, Harmon and Cruse also alluded to, “new projects we can talk about later,” and said their 12:30 p.m. “Live with Lee & Hayley” show will continue.
As for what’s next in the morning, they did not leave viewers hanging. Chris Goodman will continue to anchor and be joined by reporter and “Sunrise Weekend” anchor Claire Crouch. Longtime morning meteorologist Tom Ackerman will continue as the first word on weather.
“It’s very bittersweet,” Harmon said of the changes. “We love this show, but we’re still going to be on LEX-18. We’re not moving. We’re not leaving the station.”
Rich Copley, @copiousnotes
