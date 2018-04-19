Kentucky State grad brings her hometown sound to the Bluegrass in 'Motown' show

After Arielle Crosby graduated from Kentucky State University in 2012 she, like many performing artists, starting putting together several jobs to pay the bills including teaching, local theater and a unique one to her home town of Detroit: Docent at the Motown Museum.
There, she was able to guide visitors through the history of the music she grew up surrounded by in unique, interactive ways.
"I was telling the story every day, for about an hour, to hundreds of people," Crosby said. "What we really prided ourselves on was that it was not just a museum where we were walking around pointing at things and telling people about things.
"It's very interactive, which is like the spirit of Motown. There are times people will participate. We'll have them dancing. We'll have them singing into the echo chamber, singing in the studio, and just having a very interactive, fun time."
And that is a key word: fun. While Motown has definitely had its serious moments like Marvin Gaye's "What's Goin' On," who can't have fun singing hits like The Temptations' "My Girl," The Jackson 5's "ABC" or Martha and the Vandellas' “Dancing in the Street.”
Eventually, the museum gig helped lead Crosby to having that fun full time. Last year, the museum hosted auditions for the national tour of the Broadway hit "Motown The Musical."
"It was my day off — surprisingly — so I went to the audition, got called back and, a few weeks later, got an offer to be in the cast," Crosby said.
So now she is singing hits like "Dancing in the Streets" on stage, nightly, and next weekend, that stage will be the Lexington Opera House as the show has five performances Friday through Sunday, April 29. It also brings Crosby back to the Bluegrass State, which she called home — and sharpened her triple-threat skills in — for four years.
She discovered Kentucky State University on high school trips to visit historically black colleges and universities.
"I really liked Kentucky State's choir and Dr. Smith, who was the conductor of the Kentucky State University concert choir at that time," Crosby says about Carl Smith, who retired from KSU in 2013 after 55 years at the university, 50 years conducting the concert choir. "He was very instrumental in recruiting me to Kentucky State and helped me get the scholarships that I needed to cover tuition, so I ended up choosing Kentucky State."
Highlights of her KSU career included a production of "Smokey Joe's Cafe" put on with a fellow student's grant, being part of the KSU choir that sang in the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre's production of "Porgy & Bess" and performing with the national HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) choir at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. and the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
The "Motown" tour stop will be Crosby's first time back in the Bluegrass since retirement celebrations for Smith.
"I have former colleagues and classmates that are coming out to the show," Crosby says. "Hopefully Dr. Smith will be able to come. I really liked Kentucky when I was there."
This time, she is bringing a big slice of her hometown, and a story that she says has renewed relevance in light of the current racial and political climate.
"Now, we need this, because I think one of Mr. Gordy's main points was he didn't want to just make black music," Crosby says, referring to Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., who is portrayed in the musical. "He wanted something that everyone could enjoy, and I've met people of all creeds and colors and nationalities and ethnicities, and when they speak of Motown, they just light up. To see these people from all walks of life who have this one thing they can agree on, it shows me that even though we're all different, we have things in common.
"I think Motown helped bring those barriers down and see people for who they actually were, instead of what they were. I see that every night with the show."
The moment she thinks of is the character of Diana Ross singing "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)" when she has seen people in the audience actually join hands.
"It's important, especially for this time," Crosby says.
But lest you think the show gets too heavy, there is that essential element of fun.
"Being on that stage, doing these numbers, you'd think you'd get tired," Crosby says. "But that's the beautiful thing about Motown: It doesn't matter how I feel when I walk into that theater. The second that overture starts, I'm in it. ... That's kind of the magic of Motown."
If you go
"Motown The Musical"
What: National touring production of the Broadway musical.
When: 8 p.m. April 27, 2 and 8 p.m. April 28, 1 and 6:30 p.m. April 29
Where: Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St.
Tickets: $30-$120
Call: 859-233-3535
Online: Lexingtonoperahouse.com
