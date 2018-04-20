George Clinton and P-Funk to join the list of icons who've played the Lyric Theatre

This August, we will answer the question, is the Lyric Theatre big enough to hold The Mothership?
Friday morning, the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center announced that George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic will play the theater on Aug. 23, adding another bona fide icon to the list of performers who have played the storied venue. In its heyday, between 1948 and '63, the Lyric hosted acts such as Ray Charles and Count Basie before closing for decades until its reopening in October 2010.
"When given the opportunity to bring the Godfather of Funk to the Lyric Theatre, it was a no-brainer," Lyric executive director Donald Mason said in a statement. "George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic have been sharing their dose of funk throughout the world for decades and will finally grace the Lyric Theatre stage."
Ticket packages for the show are already on sale for $100 and include two prime tickets, two drinks and popcorns, Lyric Theatre T-shirts and passes to the Lyric's upcoming Funk Fridays concert series, which kicks off June 15 with Joslyn and the Sweet Compression. The two-ticket packages are on sale until 5 p.m. next Friday, April 27, at the Lyric Theatre ticket office, by calling 859-280-2218 or visiting Lexingtonlyric.tix.com. Single tickets go on sale for $65 at 2 p.m. April 30.
Comments