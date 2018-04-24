Good music on Keith Urban's 'Graffiti U,' but how 'country' do you need him to be?

Country music is a genre that has often celebrated the minimalist loner; the artist with nothing more than a guitar in his or her hands and a song to sing.
"Graffiti U" finds Keith Urban at the opposite end of that spectrum: a star — lo, superstar — with unlimited resources at his disposal. So, how does he use them? Well, in many cases, it is to create a very big, pop sound. In fact, there are moments "Graffiti U" begs the question, "How 'country' do you need Keith Urban to be to get behind his music?"
It's a question that has been building over his last few albums: "Fuse" (2013) and "Ripcord" (2016). Each has found the artist leaning more heavily on pop, rock and even hip-hop sounds and collaborators and less on sounds and sensibilities we'd associate with traditional country. So have a lot of artists.
Cards on the table, I'm not interested in country purity tests — or any music purity tests, for that matter. I'm interested in good music, and on "Graffiti U," Urban delivers, both in and out of genre.
While the album drops Friday, several tracks are already out like "Parallel Line," a gentle love song about commitment based in co-writer Ed Sheeran's guitar with the grandest gesture being a choir in the chorus. On Spotify, "Blue Ain't Your Color" from "Ripcord" popped up right after it, and the songs' sensibilities are very close.
Further away from that feel are "Same Heart" and "Love the Way it Hurts," songs that take deep dives into pop vocal effects and trappings, but remain compelling tunes nonetheless. Urban's high tenor is well-suited to the drama. He also visits some country mainstays, like Texas songs with "Texas Time," which is fun, but maybe makes me want to dial up Don Williams' "Tulsa Time" a bit more than it should.
A week away from the Kentucky Derby, we have to mention the spirited anthem "Horses," which we could hear as bumper music for the Run for the Roses — are you hearing us NBC? And Kentucky's own Josh Osborne has a songwriting credit on "Drop Top," a new homage to women in convertibles which could very well be a summer anthem on country radio.
Speaking of female empowerment and #metoo, they seem to have been on Urban's mind with the Fall 2017 release "Female" and less-known, at this point (and maybe always), "Gemini." The latter is fun but has the cringy lyric, "she's a maniac in the bed, braniac in her head," in the chorus.
Since debuting at November's CMA Awards, the controversial "Female" has been praised as a brave statement in the current female-unfriendly mainstream country market and derided as patronizing mansplaining, most prominently by Stephen Colbert. It's not as awful as some say, but after many listens, it still feels like a song written more out of obligation than inspiration. The inspiration seems to be in the closing track, "Steal My Thunder." It's easy to be reminded when Urban is singing about his companion on "red carpet row," that the man is married to Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman, creating a cross-disciplinary power couple where artistry, understanding and respect don't have to be explained. They just are.
