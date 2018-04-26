Broadway and local stars fill summer 'Music Man,' 'Chorus Line' casts at the Opera House

The Lexington Theatre Company revealed the casts and creative teams Thursday for its first two-show season, this summer at the Lexington Opera House.
In its first three years, the professional company, headed by Lexington native and Broadway veteran Lyndy Franklin Smith and her husband Jeromy Smith, presented one production a summer with a combination of New York and regional stage professionals, student theater artists and community performers. That formula will hold in its fourth season, just times two.
Heading the first show, Meredith Wilson's "The Music Man," July 12 to 15, will be Danny Gurwin as Professor Harold Hill and Mara Davi as Marian Paroo. Davi is no stranger to the Opera House stage, having starred in a touring production of "42nd Street" there in 2005 and been featured in the Theatre Company's first Concert with the Stars in January 2015. She was also featured in the NBC Broadway-based drama, "Smash."
Multi-faceted stage artist Gurwin was in a number of Broadway productions, including "Urinetown" and "The Full Monty," and was seen on TV in "Desperate Housewives" and "The Bold and the Beautiful." Rounding out the pro cast of "Music Man" are Off-Broadway and regional theater veteran Aaron Gaines as Charlie Cowell and Justin Robertson, whose off-stage endeavors include developing a line of trading cards for Broadway fans and resident artist for Broadway.com.
"Music Man" will be directed by one of the Smith's mentors, Mark Madama, known for more than 30 years with Music Theatre Wichita and an international directing career, and choreographed by Louisville native Mara Newbery Greer, a veteran of many regional theater productions.
Some of the local talent in "Music Man" will include Paul Thomas as Mayor Shinn, Kary Czar as Eulalie Shinn, Melissa Rae Wilkeson as Mrs. Paroo, SCAPA Bluegrass student Owen Scott as Winthrop and The Lexington School's Taylor Riordan as Amaryllis.
Resident music director Brock Terry will return to helm both "Music Man" and "Chorus Line," with live orchestras, and both productions will feature collegiate talent from Lexington and around the country on stage and behind the scenes.
Directing and choreographing "Chorus Line" will bring Lyndy Franklin Smith back to a show she is intimately familiar with, as she was the dance captain and swing performer in the 2006 Broadway revival of the 1975 Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning classic.
The show's leading lady Sarah Bowden is returning to Cassie, a role she played at the Hollywood Bowl. The Australian actor has extensive stage experience in her home country and Europe before coming to the United States. She will be joined by a familiar face to fans of the The Lex, Denis Lambert, who played Bert in the 2016 production of "Mary Poppins" and was also in the Broadway revival of "Chorus Line" as one of the hopefuls. This time around he will be the intimidating director, Zach.
Joining them will be Broadway veterans Anne Horak ("Chicago," "White Christmas") as Sheila and Eloise Kropp ("Cats," "Dames at Sea") as Val. True to the aspirational spirit of the show, the "Chorus Line" cast will be rounded out by more than a dozen local and collegiate performers for the Aug. 2 to 5 production.
With two productions, The Lex is selling season subscriptions now, and single tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Lexington Center Ticket Office, all Ticketmaster outlets and the Lexington Opera House website.
If you go
The Lexington Theatre Company 2018
'The Music Man'
When: 8 p.m. July 12, 13; 2 and 8 p.m. July 14; 1 p.m. July 15.
'A Chorus Line'
When: 8 p.m. Aug 2, 3; 2 and 8 p.m. Aug. 4; 1 p.m. Aug. 5.
Where: Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St.
Tickets: Season subscriptions on sale now, single tickets on sale 10 a.m. April 27.
Call: 859-233-3535
Online: Lexingtonoperahouse.com, Lexingtontheatrecompany.org
