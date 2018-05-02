Last fall she was an opener at Rupp. Now she has the best country album this year.

When Ashley McBryde was on stage at Rupp Arena last fall opening for Justin Moore, what did she have up her sleeve?
She probably would not say releasing the best country album of the first quarter of 2018 — she doesn’t seem quite that arrogant. But the confident songwriting and performance we saw on stage last November is manifest in “Girl Going Nowhere,” her major label debut for Warner Music Nashville.
And yes, it's the best thing to come out of Nashville this still-young year.
For the vast majority of us who did not tune into her independent releases over the last decade, the album is an introduction, sometimes acutely autobiographical — particularly the album opening title tune. You get the idea the Arkansan didn’t come from the nicest people, or at least the most encouraging.
Co-written by Jeremy Bussey, it’s the first-person story of a musician who was told she was wasting her time with her guitar, and then even when she started enjoying success, was still told she’d “crash and burn.” But as she takes the stage, she can’t find an empty seat — “not bad for a girl going nowhere.”
The album proceeds to show the songwriting and performance that have proved the doubters wrong, particularly songs like the passionate “American Scandal,” one of two inventive cheatin’ songs on this record, the other being the clever, “Tired of Being Happy.”
The nexus of the album is the pairing of “Livin’ Next to Leroy” and her first single, “Little Dive Bar and Dahlonega.” The former is a sober look at small town drug abuse, offering neither judgment or glorification, but a simple account of a problem that is ravaging many rural communities across the country with the darkly humorous lines like, “But you find out quick how big a hit the neighbor's bike'll get ya, boy, livin' next to Leroy.” The latter may just be the best barroom sing-along since Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places” — “Here's to the break ups that didn't break us; The break down, wrong turn that takes ya; To a little dive bar in Dahlonega; Hear a song from a band that saves ya.”
The vignette of arriving at the perfect venue for “making the best of a worst day kind of night” — which may do the Georgia town the great service of straightening people out on how to pronounce its name — is the most striking imagery on the album, if you forget the object study of “The Jacket,” late night drive of “El Dorado” or slightly frustrating “Southern Babylon.”
I say frustrating because it seems what she means by Babylon is hell ... or purgatory. Not exactly the same things. Again with the dark humor, it's a hell where she’s booked to front a Southern rock cover band. Despite the misuse of the title proper noun, it may be the best example of producer Jay Joyce’s work, employing touches such as vibes that aren’t obtrusive but are deeply effective creating the ghostly mood.
In a just world — and we know that's hard to come by as a woman in country, these days — McBryde is a woman going somewhere. Hopefully that includes a headlining gig near you and more great albums like this.
Comments