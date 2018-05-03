For this Kentuckian, music runs in the family — the Montgomerys and others

Burgin native Dillon Carmichael can lay claim to several Kentucky music legacies.
First, there are the Montgomerys, as in Uncle John Michael and Uncle Eddie, whose kid sister was Carmichael's mother, Becky Montgomery.
"We spent weekends around the fire playing music and, you know, talking about it," Carmichael says. "Growing up around them, we all just kind of do it. I don't know how else to explain it."
There was also influence from his father's side of the family in gospel music as his dad and paternal uncles performed as the Carmichael Quartet. Dig farther back, and both of Carmichael's grandfathers were also accomplished musicians, also both named Harold.
Now, as the 24-year-old singer and songwriter forges his own music career, he finds himself in another distinctive lineage: Kentuckians who have been been produced by Dave Cobb, the man behind breakthrough albums by Sturgill Simpson and Chris Stapleton, as well as a number of other acclaimed artists in the country-Americana field.
"He's the perfect match for what I want to say and what I want to do," Carmichael says of Cobb. "I think it's a lot of down home and roots and authenticity and stuff like that. And obviously ... he tends to have a knack for Kentucky. It was great working with him, because he just pulled out the most authentic possible things and took away the other stuff."
By other stuff, he means pop and other influences to get to, "raw, authentic, this is me, this is what I want to say, what you see is what you get. He really helped me find that."
We'll get to hear what Carmichael found come August when his debut album, "Hell on an Angel," is released. But his home state fans can get a good taste of it Saturday night when he returns to "my musical home" Austin City Saloon, the same venue that helped launch his uncles' careers.
"It's like home," Carmichael says. "I know everyone that's going to show up there. They're going to be friends and family, and the owners at Austin City, they're like family — I've know them so long and spent so much time with them, so it's going to be really cool to return. I haven't been there in a little bit, because I've been so busy."
Laying the groundwork for the album has taken up most of Carmichael's time the last few months, and that will continue through the summer with performances, radio appearances and other publicity.
For Carmichael, it's a case of everything coming together. He has spent several years trying to break into music, scoring a publishing deal before he graduated from high school and making a number of recordings, including an independent EP. But signing a publishing and recording deal with Riser House and getting to record his debut with Cobb and the iconic RCA Studio A in Nashville give the musician the sensation he's finally getting to do what he always knew he would do.
"There was no point where I was like, 'you know what, I think I'm going to be a musician,'" Carmichael says. "It was just kind of there. I never at any point made a decision to be a musician."
If you go
Dillon Carmichael
When: 7 p.m. May 5
Where: Austin City Saloon, 2350 Woodhill Dr.
Online: Dilloncarmichael.com, Austincitysaloon.com
