Pink set to soar into Rupp Arena next May

Pink, the pop superstar whose soaring voice is matched by only her aerial skills, will bring her Beautiful Trauma World Tour to Rupp Arena next spring.
But with this show Rupp is using a new ticket purchasing process designed to keep tickets out of the hands of scalpers.
This will be the first time that Rupp has sold tickets through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. According to a questions page on Ticketmaster's website, Verified Fan is a program to keep tickets away from scalper bots online by having fans pre-register for a code to open the opportunity to buy tickets when they go on sale to Verified Fans at 10 a.m. May 8.
"Our technology analyzes every registrant to make sure they are real people interested in going to the show," the FAQ page says.
Pre-registration is open until 10 p.m. Sunday at Pink.tmverifiedfan.com. Ticketmaster emphasizes that registration does not guarantee a code, tickets or good seats.
When tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. May 11, they will be available through the Lexington Center Ticket Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, by calling 859-233-3535 and Rupparena.com. Ticket prices were not revealed in the show announcement.
Since 2000, Pink has sold more that 50 million albums or equivalents and 75 million singles such as "What About Us," "Get the Party Started," "Raise Your Glass," and "Just Give Me a Reason." Her latest album, "Beautiful Trauma," was released in October. She has become known for huge arena shows, including spectacular aerial routines.
One of her highest profile appearances of late was singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl in February.
Getting in the spirit of the announcement, Rupp Arena, Lexington Center and the Triangle Park Fountain will be lit in Pink Thursday night.
