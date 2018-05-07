Tates Creek teacher doesn't win, but still alive in 'Jeopardy!' teachers tourney

Tates Creek High School Latin teacher Claire Bishop didn't win her first round match in the "Jeopardy!" teachers tournament, but she could go on to second round competition.

The round started off slow for Bishop, who was pitted against Lee DiGeorge, a middle school English and technology teacher from Bayside, N.Y.; and Larry Martin, a second grade teacher from Kansas City, Mo. Both of her competitors pulled out to four-figure totals before she got her first answer, "Taylor's Tailors" in the Presidential Possessives category. A few moments later, she got the first round Daily Double, and after a slight hesitation, nailed the answer to which country's stock indexes are tracked by the Sofix: "What is Bulgaria?"

Coming back from the first break, Bishop was asked about a Twitter account she has where she shares pictures of Latin that she sees out and about.

At the end of the first round, Bishop was in second place, with $5,200, just $1,000 behind Martin and $400 ahead of DiGeorge.

The Double Jeopardy round set up a bit better for Bishop, as she pulled ahead a few times, excelling in categories such as Literary Mashups and Movies in the Sky. But Martin's round was slightly better, even though he missed a Daily Double. Going into Final Jeopardy the score stood at $20,600 for Martin, $14,400 for Bishop and $5,200 for DiGeorge.

The Final Jeopardy question stumped everyone: "This city, also the title of a film that won two Oscars, was named for a businessman known for 19th century transportation." None of the competitors came up with "What is Fargo?" but Bishop only wagered $600 ending at $13,800. Though Martin won the round with $18,100, Bishop still has a chance to compete in the second round.

In addition to the winners of each day this week, the Top Four earners who did not win will also advance to the next round: three games Monday through Wednesday next week. The winners each day will advance to the finals next Thursday and Friday. So, whether Bishop moves on all depends on how well other runners up do this week.

Bishop, who has her bachelors and masters degrees from the University of Kentucky, has taught Latin at Tates Creek since 2014.