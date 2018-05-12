Not won-or-done, Lexington educator moves on in 'Jeopardy!' teachers tournament

"Jeopardy!" is usually a won-or-done affair. But that's not the case in its tournaments, which is why Tates Creek High School Latin teacher Claire Bishop will continue in this year's teachers tournament.

At the end of the first-round games Friday night, Bishop was announced as one of the four wildcard players, who will be in the semi-final games shown Monday through Wednesday along with the five winners of this week's games. The wildcards are the top four money winners who did not win their games.

Bishop finished her game, shown Monday, in second place to Kansas City teacher Larry Martin. But she won $13,800, putting her in that select group.

As of this writing, the "Jeopardy!" website has not posted semi-final matchups or airdates, so it is not clear who Bishop will face or when she'll be on again, except it will be between Monday and Wednesday. We'll update this post if we see that information.

But this time around, Bishop will have to be one of the winners to move on to the two-game finals, Thursday and Friday.