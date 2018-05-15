Moonshiner's Ball announces lineup, makes moves on the map and calendar

For its fifth edition, The Moonshiner's Ball is moving on the calendar and in location.

The event spent its first three rain-soaked years at HomeGrown Hideaways in Berea, and then moved to Jenkins Farm in Estill County for last year's edition. This year, it is heading further South to Rockcastle Riverside in Rockcastle County, a new private event destination. And it is becoming a fall event.

Moonshiner's, hosted by Lexington modern bluegrass ensemble The Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, will be Oct. 12 to 14, essentially closing out festival season, which it had been opening.

Tuesday morning, the fest revealed its 2018 lineup, topped by veteran performer and songwriter James McMurtry, Brooklyn sax and percussion outfit Moon Hooch, and Brooklyn funk band Turkuaz.

Other national and regional talent joining the party include River Whyless, The Wooks, Southern Avenue, Birdcloud and Los Colognes.

Since its inception, Moonshiner's has also been a stage for Central and Eastern Kentucky acts, and this year's lineup of locals includes Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, the Local Honeys, Magnolia Boulevard, 1200, Johnny Conqueroo, and others.

Tickets are on sale now at the Moonshiner's website (themoonshinersball.com) with packages including primitive camping.