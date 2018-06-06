Changes are taking place at 'Grand Night,' but audiences shouldn't notice them

It's a Grand Night for Singing! The University of Kentucky's Opera Theatre department presents "It's a Grand Night for Singing!," under the direction of Everett McCorvey. The show opens Friday at the Singletary Center concert hall. alex slitz ×

SHARE COPY LINK The University of Kentucky's Opera Theatre department presents "It's a Grand Night for Singing!," under the direction of Everett McCorvey. The show opens Friday at the Singletary Center concert hall. alex slitz