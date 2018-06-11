Pair of super groups, including a Beatle's son, coming to Rupp in November

Rupp Arena will welcome the reunited A Perfect Circle as well as the union of Primus frontman Les Claypool and Sean Lennon Nov. 3.
The on-again, off-again Perfect Circle, was formed in 1999 by Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan and one-time Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins and Tool guitar tech Billy Howerdel, who later formed Ashes Divide. The band came out of the gate quickly early this century with three albums between 2000 and '04, but then went on hiatus for six years. "Eat the Elephant," which came out in April, is the band's first studio album in 14 years.
Keenan and Howerdel have been the group's only constants with a shifting rhythm section that now includes drummer Josh Freese, bassist Matt McJunkins of Ashes Divide and Keenan's Puscifier, and rhythm guitarist James Iha of Smashing Pumpkins. According to the Rupp Arena website, that is the lineup that will take the stage at Rupp. The band has been hitting festivals such as Coachella and Rock on the Range this summer.
Joining Perfect Circle will be the Claypool and Lennon group that released the 2016 album "Monolith of Phobos" under the moniker The Claypool Lennon Delirium. Claypool, whose bass playing is as distinctive as his voice, and Lennon, son of late Beatle John Lennon, initially collaborated on tour before teaming up on the album Claypool calls, "an old-school, psychedelic/prog record." They followed up in 2017 with a Record Store Day EP of covers and have reportedly been back in the studio this year.
Tickets to the show on Nov. 3, a Saturday, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for $49.50 and $59.50 at the Lexington Center ticket office and all Ticketmaster outlets, by calling 859-233-3535 or visiting Rupparena.com.
