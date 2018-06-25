Laura Bell Bundy loses her father and grandmother while starring in Los Angeles musical

Laura Bell Bundy's June was already a pretty tall order: She was set to star in "Sweet Charity" at Los Angeles' Reprise 2.0 theater. The schedule called for just 12 days of rehearsal to nail one of the most demanding parts in the musical theater repertoire, the title role of Charity Hope Valentine.

Then life intruded, twice: In late May, Bundy's beloved maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Ann "Tibbie" Bell fell ill and died on May 28. She was 88. Last Monday, Bundy's father, Donald Bundy, died after battling illness. He was 75.

It's two tough blows for a woman who has always held her family close, and been held close by them.

That was on full display in April 2007, when Bundy led "Legally Blonde — The Musical" to the Broadway stage and the whole family came in for opening night. Bell was beaming with pride for her granddaughter, though she deferred to her husband, former WLEX sportscaster Wayne Bell, who passed in 2015, for commentary. And Donald Bundy was a gregarious fellow, more than happy to expound on the accomplishments of his daughter.

"I’ll see you in the moon, the birds, the beach, yellow hues, financial news, epiphanies, Motown symphonies, dance floors, and in how I walk in this journey... wide open, a student asking questions... and accepting what is," Bundy wrote in a tribute to her father on Instagram.

Of her grandmother, Bundy wrote, "She raised our family with strength humor and unconditional love."

It's a safe bet that neither Bell or Bundy would want to interfere with a huge moment in Laura's career, and true to the old adage, the show has gone on ... to rave reviews.

"Laura Bell Bundy, who earned a Tony nomination for her performance in 'Legally Blonde' and was a memorable Amber Von Tussle in the Broadway musical 'Hairspray,' was born to play the title role," the Los Angeles Times' Charles McNulty wrote.

The Hollywood Reporter's Jordan Riefe wrote that Charity is, "a tricky role that could easily become cloying in the wrong hands. Thankfully, Bundy ... has no trouble populating scenic designer Stephen Gifford’s sparse set . Her rendition of 'If My Friends Could See Me Now' is a celebratory cri du coeur, combining (director Kathleen) Marshall’s vaudevillian dance steps with forceful vocalization. She switches easily from exuberance to poignant in such songs as 'Where Am I Going,' and gracefully treads the line between sweet and saccharine throughout."

Underscoring the intensity of the situation, "Charity" is the first show for the revived company, as the original Reprise company closed in 2013. So, a lot was riding on this show.

On her personal Facebook page, Bundy thanks the company for allowing her time off to go to her grandmother's funeral and spend a few final days with her father, whose funeral is Tuesday. And as she went on with opening weekend, she mused that her loved ones may not be so far away.

On Facebook, she wrote, "I know my dad and grandma will be out there with the best seats in the house."