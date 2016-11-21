Horoscopes for Monday, November 21, 2016

Aries
The Moon enters Virgo and your sixth house of health and service as the Sun cruises into adventurous Sagittarius. Maintaining a positive attitude will have a tremendous impact. Stay optimistic and open-minded because that will increase the opportunities that come your way. Focus on practising good habits today. Keep your immune system as strong as possible: avoid poor dietary habits and be sure to practice stress relief tactics.
Lucky Number151
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
The Moon moves into Virgo and your fifth house of romance and creativity, giving you a more lighthearted view of the world. This is a wonderful day for romantic encounters, so take the opportunities that come your way. You'll experience life on an emotional level and become heavily involved in what's going on around you. It will also be rewarding to do some self-analysis. Do something unexpected and wonderful for someone you care about, especially the young people in your life.
Lucky Number631
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
The Moon enters Virgo and your fourth house of home and family today, urging you to stay close to the hearth. You may need to talk to your partner about an important issue... if you don't handle this now, it could snowball into something worse. There's a theory that every Gemini is searching for their other half, and you'll certainly feel that way during the next four weeks. This will be a good time to work in tandem with others because you'll do your best to pull your weight and make the experience as pleasant as possible.
Lucky Number658
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
The Moon enters Virgo and your third house of communications today, making you a bit more garrulous than usual. Take this opportunity to respond to your phone calls and email as you'll be extra efficient and effective with words. During the next four weeks you need to concentrate on your job, your daily routine and your general wellbeing. There might also be an emphasis on your pets and on being of service to others. It's going to be a busy time!
Lucky Number441
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
You may be tempted to spend on personal obsessions as the Moon and Pluto clash... if you don't have room for it, don't buy it! The planetary focus shifts today, switching from domestic matters to love and creativity. This is your cue to dig out your party clothes and enjoy your social life to the hilt. You certainly won't need much persuading to go to some festive parties, and if you're single you could meet someone very interesting under the mistletoe.
Lucky Number430
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
The Moon enters Virgo and your first house of personality today, helping to give you an edge in everything you do. Spend more time with your loved ones, especially if you haven't seen much of each other lately. It will also be a wonderful chance to devote time to your Christmas preparations because you'll love the cosy, nostalgic feeling that washes over you as a result. Your charm and grace are at an all-time high for the next two days; even those suffering from depression or frustration will find it is easier to express yourself with positive results. Be open to love and other little miracles now.
Lucky Number779
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
With the sensitive Moon transiting your twelfth house of secrets and spirituality, you may not care for the company of others for now anyway. Make an effort to feed your soul, whether you indulge in aroma therapy, yoga or a chocolate ice cream treat. However, as the Sun hits Sagittarius for a month, your social life will play an increased role in your life during the next four weeks, so get set for a busy time. Local activities and neighborhood concerns will, surprisingly, be great fun. Organize a Christmas party for some of your neighbors or arrange a get-together with close members of the family.
Lucky Number581
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
Once the Moon enters Virgo and your eleventh house of friends and associates, you'll feel optimistic and friendly again. Yesterday's frustrations are quickly forgotten, so make an effort not to hold a grudge. Remember that everyone is entitled to an opinion no matter how wrong it is. Devote more time to the people, places and things that have a lot of meaning for you, as that will bring major benefits and plenty of satisfaction.
Lucky Number398
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
You really start to come into your own from today, Archers, and you feel much more confident than you have recently. This happy state will continue until this time next month, so there are plenty of opportunities in the wind to make the most of it. It's an especially good time to work on personal projects and to pay more attention to yourself than usual. What do you want to achieve in 2006 and how are you going to do it?
Lucky Number306
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
You may enjoy discussing religious and philosophic matters with your best friend or partner today, but during the next four weeks you'll have phases in which you long to be by yourself, to enjoy some peace and quiet. This doesn't mean you'll disappear off the social radar screen, simply that you'll need to balance periods of conviviality with times when you can be alone.
Lucky Number322
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
Your plans for the future get a shot in the arm from today, and you want to concentrate on them for the next four weeks. This is a great opportunity to look far ahead to what you want to achieve over the next few months and years, and to work out how you're going to do it. Maybe you need to fix these dreams in your mind somehow, so you don't forget them and you subconsciously start moving towards them.
Lucky Number563
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
Two heads are better than one as the Moon moves through your seventh house of partnerships. And during the next four weeks you'll get plenty of opportunities to concentrate on your career and long-term goals, so give them your best shot. Push yourself forward and grab the chance to put yourself in the limelight. If you've been slogging away for the past few months without any apparent reward, all that could soon start to change when at least people start to recognize all the hard work you've been doing. And about time, too!
