November 25, 2016 8:43 AM

Horoscopes for Friday, November 25, 2016

Aries

March 21-April 19

The Moon completes her tour of your seventh house of partnerships today, urging you to keep the lines of communication open between you and your partner. Take it easy if you can, enjoying the simple things in life with someone you love. Let the pressures of the world evaporate and you allow yourself to savour the good things with someone special.

Lucky Number

765

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Spending time improving your health is a good investment today; be sure to eat right and get plenty of sleep while the Moon is passing through your sixth house of health and service. Taking an aggressive stance in your personal health care is better than leaving your well-being in the hands of disinterested professionals. The more you learn about preventing illness and maintaining good health, the better able you will be to 'heal thyself'.

Lucky Number

152

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

An attraction may be irresistible today as the reflective Moon combines with electric Uranus. This could be the most romantic day of the month as the cosmos urges you to take a chance on love. Lunch for two at a quaint ethnic restaurant may provide just the right atmosphere and opportunity for a budding romance to blossom. Enjoy the giddy feelings.

Lucky Number

486

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You may feel like even more of a homebody than usual today, so don't leave the house if you don't really feel like it. Then again, your family may be driving you nuts and leaving the house may be critical to your sanity! Be sure to find plenty of time to rest and regain your emotional balance as cosmic pressure increases.

Lucky Number

702

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

There is plenty to do today in your own community and you'll find you are out and about more than usual now. There may be some misunderstandings at home, so don't be surprised if you have to make several trips before you get everything right. Don't allow emotional upsets to affect you... if you have had a fight, wait at least thirty minutes before getting behind the wheel of a car.

Lucky Number

835

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Planetary energies egg each other on, potentially causing you to spend more than you earn. Financial caution is advised... avoid get-rich-quick schemes and follow conservative methods of increasing your wealth. You may feel that your beliefs and values are naturally superior, but other people are just as certain that they are correct.

Lucky Number

113

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

Your enthusiasm is contagious as the Moon and Mars combine to create passion in your life. Don't let little things make you angry as there is so much to be pleased about today. If you have children, spend real quality time with them now. There is much you can teach and much you can learn simply by engaging in play.

Lucky Number

137

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

As the sensitive Moon passes through your twelfth house of spirituality, make the time and effort to love yourself. After work, spend time relaxing and taking care of your own personal needs. You can't be any good to others if you haven't been good to yourself, so allow plenty of time to just be. Don't push yourself today.

Lucky Number

274

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

If you have relationship issues, they are likely to come up today. Chances are you want your freedom and someone else wants you to commit - or else. This applies to business relationships and friendships as well. Faith and honesty are imperative if you want to move forward in your closest connections. Express yourself fully.

Lucky Number

932

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Your hard work may be about to pay off as the Moon blends well with the planetary energies. Your good reputation has been hard won and it is time for you to enjoy the fruits of your labour. Even those who are jealous seem happy for you now. This is your opportunity to turn enemies into friends as the universe turns the tide in your favor.

Lucky Number

766

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Wondrous opportunities beckon, including incredible romance if you're single. Consider travel and education during the next few weeks as they can open important doors for you. Expect the unexpected as Uranus adds a keynote to the day as surprises and sudden changes are likely to come from your closest associates.

Lucky Number

154

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Dreams you had last night could be psychic in nature, so pay attention to the clues your sleeping mind has given you. There is a feeling of mystery to the day as the Moon completes her tour of your eighth house; the greater cycles of life and death take center stage. You may be especially sensitive to the moods and emotions of others, so surround yourself with positive influences.

Lucky Number

181

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

