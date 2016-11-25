Horoscopes for Friday, November 25, 2016

Aries
The Moon completes her tour of your seventh house of partnerships today, urging you to keep the lines of communication open between you and your partner. Take it easy if you can, enjoying the simple things in life with someone you love. Let the pressures of the world evaporate and you allow yourself to savour the good things with someone special.
Lucky Number765
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
Spending time improving your health is a good investment today; be sure to eat right and get plenty of sleep while the Moon is passing through your sixth house of health and service. Taking an aggressive stance in your personal health care is better than leaving your well-being in the hands of disinterested professionals. The more you learn about preventing illness and maintaining good health, the better able you will be to 'heal thyself'.
Lucky Number152
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
An attraction may be irresistible today as the reflective Moon combines with electric Uranus. This could be the most romantic day of the month as the cosmos urges you to take a chance on love. Lunch for two at a quaint ethnic restaurant may provide just the right atmosphere and opportunity for a budding romance to blossom. Enjoy the giddy feelings.
Lucky Number486
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
You may feel like even more of a homebody than usual today, so don't leave the house if you don't really feel like it. Then again, your family may be driving you nuts and leaving the house may be critical to your sanity! Be sure to find plenty of time to rest and regain your emotional balance as cosmic pressure increases.
Lucky Number702
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
There is plenty to do today in your own community and you'll find you are out and about more than usual now. There may be some misunderstandings at home, so don't be surprised if you have to make several trips before you get everything right. Don't allow emotional upsets to affect you... if you have had a fight, wait at least thirty minutes before getting behind the wheel of a car.
Lucky Number835
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
Planetary energies egg each other on, potentially causing you to spend more than you earn. Financial caution is advised... avoid get-rich-quick schemes and follow conservative methods of increasing your wealth. You may feel that your beliefs and values are naturally superior, but other people are just as certain that they are correct.
Lucky Number113
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
Your enthusiasm is contagious as the Moon and Mars combine to create passion in your life. Don't let little things make you angry as there is so much to be pleased about today. If you have children, spend real quality time with them now. There is much you can teach and much you can learn simply by engaging in play.
Lucky Number137
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
As the sensitive Moon passes through your twelfth house of spirituality, make the time and effort to love yourself. After work, spend time relaxing and taking care of your own personal needs. You can't be any good to others if you haven't been good to yourself, so allow plenty of time to just be. Don't push yourself today.
Lucky Number274
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
If you have relationship issues, they are likely to come up today. Chances are you want your freedom and someone else wants you to commit - or else. This applies to business relationships and friendships as well. Faith and honesty are imperative if you want to move forward in your closest connections. Express yourself fully.
Lucky Number932
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
Your hard work may be about to pay off as the Moon blends well with the planetary energies. Your good reputation has been hard won and it is time for you to enjoy the fruits of your labour. Even those who are jealous seem happy for you now. This is your opportunity to turn enemies into friends as the universe turns the tide in your favor.
Lucky Number766
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
Wondrous opportunities beckon, including incredible romance if you're single. Consider travel and education during the next few weeks as they can open important doors for you. Expect the unexpected as Uranus adds a keynote to the day as surprises and sudden changes are likely to come from your closest associates.
Lucky Number154
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
Dreams you had last night could be psychic in nature, so pay attention to the clues your sleeping mind has given you. There is a feeling of mystery to the day as the Moon completes her tour of your eighth house; the greater cycles of life and death take center stage. You may be especially sensitive to the moods and emotions of others, so surround yourself with positive influences.
