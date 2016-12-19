Horoscopes for Monday, December 19, 2016

Aries
Your thoughts are very disjointed and erratic, making it difficult to keep track of them for long. Ideas are whizzing through your head, so write them down or you'll forget them. It's Mercury retrograde time! You should certainly jot down anything important, to avoid possible mistakes or slip-ups later on. And if you start to feel edgy and nervous, blame it on Mars kicking up dirt in your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. This is not the time to begin anything new. You are better off finishing what you have already started. Guard your health carefully over the holiday season as you are likely to have a weakened immune system.
Lucky Number944
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Quite a day if you're easily shocked! A certain person will say or do things that are enough to make your hair curl. Have you considered that they may be trying to get a rise out of you or wind you up? It's time to look at the bigger picture and make your decisions about where to go, as Mercury turns tail in your solar ninth house. Get away from the daily grind and seek the wide open spaces, but be sure your bookings and accommodation are all in order. Be ready to compete, or conversely, work strenuously within a team, as aggressive Mars kicks butt in your eleventh house of friends and associates. This can be a creative and productive phase, but tempers run high whenever you are in a group of people.
Lucky Number775
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
You feel overwhelmed with information today, making it difficult to concentrate on anything for long. It will be especially tricky if you're supposed to be getting through lots of work before the start of the Christmas holidays. As Mercury your life-ruler does the backflip in your solar eighth house you'll be feeling more restless than usual and will want to push things along. Make sure you don't go too far, as you need to be careful with your spending habits. Extravagance could come all too easily.. Joint arrangements with money may feature, which means you really need to read the fine print.
Lucky Number316
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
Your thoughts are all over the place today, making it hard to concentrate on anything for long. As Mercury turns, it doesn't help that you're feeling restless and not keen on following other people's orders. Listen carefully to what your love is saying during the next three weeks -- and even more carefully to what he or she is not saying! It may be hard to keep you at home now that driven Mars has entered your ninth house of travel and adventure. You'll devour any educational materials that come your way, whether it's a series on The Discovery Channel or a class at your local college. Keep your sense of humor, Cancer!
Lucky Number266
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
If you're wise you'll take everything people say with a pinch of salt, to avoid getting caught up in irritating arguments and puzzling U-turns. Lusty Mars enters your eighth house of sex, money and power, increasing your desire for all three! You have more energy and stamina for pursuing your goals, but less sensitivity for others. As tricky Mercury hits the back button, pay close attention to detail and get down to the nitty gritty. Get the little things right and the big ones will fall into place. Use your creative flair.
Lucky Number190
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
Your life-ruler Mercury turns retrograde in Capricorn so ego-driven romance is still in the offing, though some will feel the urge to renew affections with their partner. Pay attention to your children and get in touch with your own inner child. If you are sending love notes, or meeting your lover, be sure addresses, dates and times are correct, as mistakes here are just the sorts of embarrassments that can occur. Chances are your significant other, business partner or main competitor will be on the warpath, too. Handle with care!
Lucky Number696
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
Keep your focus on good health habits as Mars enters Pisces. You can get a great deal accomplished at work, but it may be despite the interference of competitive co-workers. When making arrangements today, try to allow for delays and hiccups because things won't always go according to plan, as Merc turns tail too. Read the fine print and make sure arrangements are clearly understood by all concerned. Navigate whatever new course opens up for you. When opportunity knocks, accept the changes that come with it.
Lucky Number320
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
The Scorpion is feeling funky as lusty Mars enters your fifth house of pleasure and romance, where he will remain for several weeks. Competitive situations will only serve to drive you to greater performances, making this a wonderful transit for athletes. Romance is exciting, but don't expect gentle displays of affection. Passionate, sexual expressions will command your attention. Mercury turns retrograde too, making it difficult to express yourself clearly. Misunderstandings and confusion could frustrate your attempts to achieve your goals, so slow down and read the fine print very carefully.
Lucky Number458
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
As Mercury stations in your house of money and personal resources it's time to get your budget organized. Look at your patterns of spending and saving. Where are you overdoing things? Revise your approach and methods. Funds may be held up and delayed. If you are frustrated with your parents, don't take it out on your mate or co-workers unless you want to spend the next six weeks quarrelling. While you should have more energy for home improvements, accidents are also more likely. Go slowly and proceed with caution.
Lucky Number358
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
Mercury turns retrograde in your sign today, creating problems in your personal life, although you will get the chance to right past misunderstandings. Expect business transactions and communications to slow down as confusion and frustration reign. This is not a good time to travel or make expensive purchases, so keep a low profile and put your plans on hold.With tact and good timing, you should be able to express your views in a way that will make a positive expression. Then again, you could totally lose your cool and tell the whole world off!
Lucky Number182
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
Everything grinds to a halt as Mercury turns retrograde in your 12th house. Take a few deep breaths and try not to get frustrated. Be patient with your loved ones and with government departments, institutions, hospitals and the like, as they cannot read your mind. Spiritual pastimes and humanitarian pursuits will put life in perspective. This said, your drive to gather resources moves into high gear as energetic Mars enters your house of finances. Move ahead on your own terms. You can claim all the credit in the end.
Lucky Number249
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
With aggressive Mars in your sign, many Fish will be swimming forward at full speed. This means great progress if you use the energy constructively. As Merc turns, practice keeping your peace. If you spend more time listening than speaking, you will know which friends are true blue and which friends are fair weather.Most people will be excited and impressed by your presence, but you will also invite a great deal of opposition. If you like a good fight, then the next few weeks are for you!
