Horoscopes for Monday, January 16, 2017

1:13 Wenyen Gabriel's confidence is coming back Pause

1:38 The last of the circus elephants

1:51 Cann says Cats gained confidence in practice, showed it on court

0:37 My Videolicious Video

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote ‘no’ in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan

5:48 Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK

1:33 Dunbar has something new for Lexington Catholic

0:16 Painting party for Chocolate Holler

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'