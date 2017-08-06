Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, August 6, 2017

AccuWeather

August 06, 2017 5:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

The changing Moon enters Aquarius and your eleventh house of friends and associates, making this a good day to have company for tea or dinner. You'll enjoy the stimulating exchange of ideas, especially if your pals have refreshingly different points of view. You may want to get outside and enjoy team sports or other group activities if the weather allows.

Lucky Number

902

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You might feel a last minute crunch as the Moon enters your tenth house of career and reputation; be sure to tie up loose ends before leaving work today. With Neptune and Uranus transiting your tenth house for some time to come, you will need to be very clear about your position, what is expected from you, and what you expect from others.

Lucky Number

419

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

A difference of opinion may threaten to get out of hand as the Full Moon draws near. Those of you with in-laws may be reaching the end of your tether. It's time to adopt an objective attitude. Avoid letting the ego- fuelled arguments of others upset you. Everyone is entitled to his or her own opinion, whether we agree or not.

Lucky Number

575

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Powerful feelings arise as the Full Moon nears; you might want to take plenty of time out for relaxing and centering yourself. The rest of the world may be going crazy, but the nurturing Crab is not about to fly off the handle. You may find yourself in a life-or-death situation in which you emerge the hero. Pray for fortitude and strength and you will receive it.

Lucky Number

687

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Leo

July 23-August 22

Arrange for some togetherness between you and your mate, best friend or partner as the changing Moon enters your seventh house of significant others. With the Full Moon nearing, you need to take every opportunity to strengthen your most important alliances. Spend more time listening rather than talking. Give yourself plenty of time to think before speaking.

Lucky Number

183

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The changing Moon enters your sixth house of health and service, reminding you to take care of yourself so that you may continue to serve others. As the Full Moon approaches, you need to be aware of any health problems your body is trying to alert you to. If something doesn't feel quite right, pay attention! Don't ignore warning signs.

Lucky Number

544

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Libra

September 23-October 22

With the changing Moon entering your fifth house of romance and pleasure, romantic notions are likely to be on your mind. The coming Full Moon promises plenty of action for you in the love department, so be prepared for just about anything. With unpredictable Uranus involved, expect a bolt out of the blue to spice up your life!

Lucky Number

532

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Family issues are brought to light as the changing Moon enters your fourth house of home and family; it is time to look at your personal relationships more closely. The coming Full Moon may bring changes in your living arrangements... it could also reveal problems in your plumbing or electrical wiring, so pay attention!

Lucky Number

539

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Your imagination is heightened as the changing Moon joins forces with fanciful Neptune. In fact, it might be all too easy to exaggerate the truth today. Use this energy to entertain and empathize with others rather than to confuse or mislead them. As the Full Moon nears, you'll have more than your share of misunderstandings and disagreements.

Lucky Number

535

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Once the changing Moon confronts confusing Neptune from your second house of finances, you might want to do a little bean counting. Go over your accounts carefully as the coming Full Moon may shine more light on your money matters than you are accustomed to. Organize yourself in preparation for a potentially stressful 48 to 72 hours.

Lucky Number

421

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The changing Moon sails into your first house of personality, helping you to feel like a superstar. Glamorous Neptune adds a note of mystery and intrigue to all you do, so enjoy charming everyone you come in contact with. Of course, there will always be those who do not appreciate your singular style and unique expression. Pay them no mind.

Lucky Number

425

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You'll need to protect yourself as the growing Full Moon brings illnesses and enemies out into the open. You may find trouble brewing with a co-worker. Do what you can to help, but do not risk your health, your job, or your sanity in the process. Sometimes you just have to back away after you have made every attempt to assist another.

Lucky Number

237

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Beshear: No decision anytime soon about running for governor

Beshear: No decision anytime soon about running for governor 0:35

Beshear: No decision anytime soon about running for governor
Stoops likes what he sees from 'gym rat' Josh Paschal 0:56

Stoops likes what he sees from 'gym rat' Josh Paschal

'Nobody's greater than the team': Denzil Ware talks about Cats' chemistry 2:39

'Nobody's greater than the team': Denzil Ware talks about Cats' chemistry

View More Video