Horoscopes for Monday, October 16, 2017

October 16, 2017 5:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

If you aren't feeling well this morning, take your symptoms seriously. It's flu season in many parts of the world, and you have been under plenty of stress and pressure. If your immune system has been compromised, try to boost it by drinking plenty of orange juice. Take it easy today, listening to what your body is trying to tell you.

Lucky Number

970

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Many Taureans will be visited by the muse today, so let your creative juices flow. Share your ideas with your friends and associates, who are likely to be very supportive at this time. You can feel very good about yourself under these influences, and your energy can be especially high. Exercise can be more fun than usual, so don't hesitate to go for a walk or jog.

Lucky Number

947

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You could be travelling when you really don't feel up to it - just brace yourself and put on a good face. The secret to confidence is often just pretending you feel fabulous... pretty soon, everyone starts to believe your act. Even you will believe it after a while, so repeat after me: I am amazing. I am brilliant. I am worthy.

Lucky Number

151

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The phone may seem to ring almost constantly as yesterday's trends continue. You may know who is calling before you answer the phone, as the Virgo Moon increases communication. Those of you with siblings or friends at a distance should reach out by phone or email to express support for the ones you love and miss.

Lucky Number

806

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Leo

July 23-August 22

How you make your living is on the front burner as the Moon moves through Virgo and your second house of values and personal finance. You're able to put your heart and soul into what you do for a living, so let's hope you enjoy your job! If not, you should consider finding work that you can gain satisfaction from. Money isn't everything.

Lucky Number

753

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Normally shy Virgins can blossom under the spotlight, as the Moon keeps the Mercury-ruled in demand. If you want something, now is the time to ask for it, while people are most likely to empathize with you. Enjoy just being yourself, and don't try to be anything that you are not. You should find that it is easier to express yourself when discussing your beliefs today.

Lucky Number

641

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Libra

September 23-October 22

Go on a mini spiritual retreat as the Virgo Moon encourages you to refresh your soul. It may be best to keep the television turned off as upsetting news will only serve to agitate you... instead, enjoy the quiet company of a good book or take a leisurely walk outdoors. Encourage your loved ones to enjoy a moment of silence as well.

Lucky Number

612

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Your friends may have some brilliant ideas that will be a big help to you in the coming days so listen to what they have to say. Today is also a wonderful day for love... those of you who have been going through growing pains in a relationship will find that there is a breakthrough. Don't be afraid to talk about your feelings; let them out gradually to avoid an explosion.

Lucky Number

200

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Everything in your life should begin to come full circle as the Moon travels through your tenth house of career and reputation. If you play your cards right, this can be a stellar day for you at work and at home. Career wise your ideas begin to take shape, and at home your contributions are appreciated. Anything can be accomplished with just a little hard work!

Lucky Number

292

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The Moon activates your ninth house of adventure, encouraging you to experiment with pleasure. Why not try a new restaurant for lunch or dinner? Renting a culturally stimulating movie is also a good idea; check out 'John Wick', 'The Ornithologist', 'The Blackcoat's Daughter', or 'The Beguiled'. Everyone needs a change of pace now and then - just try something different.

Lucky Number

495

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The Moon and Neptune activate your psychic houses, giving you a deeper understanding of your life and relationships. Pay attention to dreams you have this morning, as they could even be prophetic. At the very least, you will find your dream symbolism quite fascinating, so spend some time learning the language of your dreaming mind.

Lucky Number

514

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The Moon encourages loving relationships, so take advantage of this energy. It should be easier to talk to your loved ones about problems in the relationship, especially if you have positive, constructive ideas about how to improve things. Without being critical or hurtful, you can draw closer together through analyzing the relationship.

Lucky Number

211

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

