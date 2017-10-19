Horoscopes for Thursday, October 19, 2017

Aries
The New Moon activates your seventh house of marriage and partnerships today, placing the emphasis on your closest relationships. Do your best to be supportive of your partner; have lunch together if at all possible. Your best friend may need you to listen to him/her today, so bite your tongue if you feel tempted to give advice. Sometimes all you have to do to help is just be there.
Lucky Number638
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
With the New Moon activating your sixth house of health and service, it's time to evaluate your daily habits. How long has it been since you last flossed your teeth? Have you been getting regular exercise? Your work environment is also an important consideration: it's time to put your house in order.
Lucky Number996
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
The New Moon activates your fifth house of romance and creativity, making this a perfect time to play. Most Geminians never lose their sense of wonder, but if you have, it is time to get back in touch with that mercurial inner child. All work and no play is lethal for the twins, so plan to have a sybaritic, not-a-care-in-the-world kind of day.
Lucky Number589
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
Today's New Moon helps you make a new beginning in family matters, so take this opportunity to reassess your home life. If you are having difficulties in a significant relationship, it could be more about the past than the present. Take the time to work things out and start by realizing what was then and what is now.
Lucky Number449
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
You might feel rather talkative as the New Moon activates your third house of communications. It's time to catch up on all your correspondence, including phone calls and e-mail. Any confusion you have encountered lately should begin to clear up as Mercury turns direct again. Say what you need to say while people are listening.
Lucky Number983
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
Take a look at your personal finances while the New Moon in fair-minded Libra activates your second house of values. You've been tempted to spend hard earned money on pretty things, but if beautifying your surroundings lifts your spirits, then it is money well-spent. Take time now to plan your strategy for improving your finances for the year 2003. Consider putting more into savings.
Lucky Number374
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
The New Moon gives you a boost as it activates your first house of personality, helping you to get back into high gear. Fortunately, Mercury turns direct today, helping you to get back on track with your projects. It may be several days before business matters move forward again, so set the stage for future success now. You are in demand, so take advantage of this energy!
Lucky Number545
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
You may prefer solitude to company now as the New Moon activates your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. Spend time relaxing and renewing your spirit, allowing your natural rhythms to complete the monthly cycle. Stress is likely to make you more susceptible to illness now, so protect yourself with plenty of rest and vitamin C. Turn in early tonight and let your soul breathe deep.
Lucky Number460
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
Friendship may be on your mind as the New Moon activates your eleventh house of friends and associates today. You might find a friend needs your support during this time; conversely, if you need a shoulder to cry on, seek out a trusted pal. Sometimes it seems that no one understands you, but there is at least one person out there who understands you and likes you just the same.
Lucky Number178
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
The focus shifts to your career as the New Moon activates your tenth house and you should be aware of the emotional atmosphere, if you're working today. You need to start focusing on your goals - both short term and long term, as you may have been off track lately. It's good to plan carefully, but you are in danger of procrastinating and running out of time.
Lucky Number883
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
The New Moon activates your ninth house of travel and adventure, urging you to explore new vistas. Trying new things such as new foods and different cultures will be uplifting for you at this time; you might even consider signing up for a course in a foreign language. Shake the cobwebs out of your life by reaching for something that excites you.
Lucky Number173
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
There is a feeling of mystery as the New Moon activates your eighth house, bringing the greater cycles of life and death to center-stage. Dreams you had last night could be psychic in nature, so pay attention to the clues your sleeping mind has given you. You may be especially sensitive to the moods and emotions of others. Surround yourself with positive influences.
Comments