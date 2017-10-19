Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, October 19, 2017

October 19, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

The New Moon activates your seventh house of marriage and partnerships today, placing the emphasis on your closest relationships. Do your best to be supportive of your partner; have lunch together if at all possible. Your best friend may need you to listen to him/her today, so bite your tongue if you feel tempted to give advice. Sometimes all you have to do to help is just be there.

Lucky Number

638

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Taurus

April 20-May 20

With the New Moon activating your sixth house of health and service, it's time to evaluate your daily habits. How long has it been since you last flossed your teeth? Have you been getting regular exercise? Your work environment is also an important consideration: it's time to put your house in order.

Lucky Number

996

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The New Moon activates your fifth house of romance and creativity, making this a perfect time to play. Most Geminians never lose their sense of wonder, but if you have, it is time to get back in touch with that mercurial inner child. All work and no play is lethal for the twins, so plan to have a sybaritic, not-a-care-in-the-world kind of day.

Lucky Number

589

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Today's New Moon helps you make a new beginning in family matters, so take this opportunity to reassess your home life. If you are having difficulties in a significant relationship, it could be more about the past than the present. Take the time to work things out and start by realizing what was then and what is now.

Lucky Number

449

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Leo

July 23-August 22

You might feel rather talkative as the New Moon activates your third house of communications. It's time to catch up on all your correspondence, including phone calls and e-mail. Any confusion you have encountered lately should begin to clear up as Mercury turns direct again. Say what you need to say while people are listening.

Lucky Number

983

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Take a look at your personal finances while the New Moon in fair-minded Libra activates your second house of values. You've been tempted to spend hard earned money on pretty things, but if beautifying your surroundings lifts your spirits, then it is money well-spent. Take time now to plan your strategy for improving your finances for the year 2003. Consider putting more into savings.

Lucky Number

374

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Libra

September 23-October 22

The New Moon gives you a boost as it activates your first house of personality, helping you to get back into high gear. Fortunately, Mercury turns direct today, helping you to get back on track with your projects. It may be several days before business matters move forward again, so set the stage for future success now. You are in demand, so take advantage of this energy!

Lucky Number

545

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You may prefer solitude to company now as the New Moon activates your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. Spend time relaxing and renewing your spirit, allowing your natural rhythms to complete the monthly cycle. Stress is likely to make you more susceptible to illness now, so protect yourself with plenty of rest and vitamin C. Turn in early tonight and let your soul breathe deep.

Lucky Number

460

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Friendship may be on your mind as the New Moon activates your eleventh house of friends and associates today. You might find a friend needs your support during this time; conversely, if you need a shoulder to cry on, seek out a trusted pal. Sometimes it seems that no one understands you, but there is at least one person out there who understands you and likes you just the same.

Lucky Number

178

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The focus shifts to your career as the New Moon activates your tenth house and you should be aware of the emotional atmosphere, if you're working today. You need to start focusing on your goals - both short term and long term, as you may have been off track lately. It's good to plan carefully, but you are in danger of procrastinating and running out of time.

Lucky Number

883

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The New Moon activates your ninth house of travel and adventure, urging you to explore new vistas. Trying new things such as new foods and different cultures will be uplifting for you at this time; you might even consider signing up for a course in a foreign language. Shake the cobwebs out of your life by reaching for something that excites you.

Lucky Number

173

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Pisces

February 19-March 20

There is a feeling of mystery as the New Moon activates your eighth house, bringing the greater cycles of life and death to center-stage. Dreams you had last night could be psychic in nature, so pay attention to the clues your sleeping mind has given you. You may be especially sensitive to the moods and emotions of others. Surround yourself with positive influences.

Lucky Number

828

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

