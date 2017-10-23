Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, October 23, 2017

October 23, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

Serious topics attract you during the next four weeks, so look below the surface of things to find out what's really going on. However, you should think carefully before investigating anything that has the potential to blow up in your face, and ask yourself whether you really want to know the truth about it. Maybe ignorance can sometimes be bliss?

Lucky Number

975

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Some of your relationships haven't exactly been plain sailing recently, but from today you're filled with the renewed desire to create harmony rather than friction. With the Sun in Scorpio during the next four weeks there will be times when you need to be around others in order to feel complete, and you may even be reluctant to be left on your own for long.

Lucky Number

137

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Your focus starts to switch to your work and your health from today, and during the next four weeks these areas of life will demand a lot of your attention. Maybe you aren't happy with your current job, in which case this will be a super opportunity to see what's on offer. Or perhaps you're well aware that you need to sort out a health problem before it gets any worse.

Lucky Number

229

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The coming four weeks will be full of laughter, happiness and love, so you've got plenty to look forward to. If your social life has been languishing on the sidelines recently, this is your chance to give it an injection of energy. You're all set to have a really good time! It will also be a wonderful opportunity to explore your creativity.

Lucky Number

535

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Leo

July 23-August 22

The focus switches today from your social life to your family life, and it will stay this way for the next four weeks. The coming month will be an excellent chance to spend more time with loved ones, whether you're doing something special or simply enjoying their company. You may also want to increase your physical or emotional security in some way.

Lucky Number

260

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The coming four weeks will be very lively and entertaining and they'll also keep you pretty busy. You'll be out and about a lot more than usual, with plenty of short journeys. There will also be plenty of interaction with neighbors and close members of the family, so it's a good opportunity to increase your rapport with them or simply to enjoy their company.

Lucky Number

286

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Libra

September 23-October 22

During the coming month you'll want to spend a lot of time on your priorities and values in life. Consider whether you devote enough time to them, or whether you need to make more room for them. Perhaps you should get up earlier each morning so you can have some precious time to yourself before the business of the day begins?

Lucky Number

696

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

As the Sun cruises into your sign, your confidence starts to increase, as does your energy. You'll remain in an upbeat and enthusiastic state for the next four weeks. This is a great time to forge ahead with existing personal plans or to get a whole load of new ideas off the ground. You'll be very wrapped up in your own concerns between now and late November, but try not to come across as completely self-obsessed.

Lucky Number

185

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

For most of the next four weeks you'll go through phases when you're much less sociable and outgoing than usual. You'll want to keep yourself to yourself, and may even have unaccustomed bouts of shyness and reticence. Don't worry, this is exactly how you should be feeling, and it will give you the chance to enjoy your own company and recharge your emotional and physical batteries.

Lucky Number

231

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The astrological focus shifts to your hopes and dreams for the future today. You must concentrate on your aims and aspirations now, Capricorn. You can turn some of them into reality during the coming four weeks. This is also a great time for being with friends and other people who are on the same wavelength as you.

Lucky Number

308

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your ambitions are fired up during the coming four weeks, and you'll have a strong need to be seen in a good light. This might be your cue to put the finishing touches to a long-term project that you've been working on and which you hope will boost your reputation. Alternatively, you might find yourself in the limelight when your recent hard work pays off and you're promoted or praised for what you've achieved.

Lucky Number

192

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

During the coming four weeks with the Sun in your ninth house, you'll have itchy feet. You'll long to do some travelling or have a change of scene. So do it, Fishies. What's stopping you? Even a weekend away will be better than nothing and will give you a new surge of energy. If that isn't possible, how about arranging a trip or holiday that you can take soon, such as over the Christmas break.

Lucky Number

846

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

