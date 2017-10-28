Horoscopes for Saturday, October 28, 2017

Aries
Good times with your friends and associates are likely while the Moon glows in your eleventh house of ideals; spend time with those who remind you of who you are and what your dreams are about. This is also a great time to fall in love, so be open to instant attraction. You may be swept off your feet whether or not you are available.
Lucky Number561
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
Enjoy hanging out at home as the Moon moves through your fourth house of family and abode... this is a good time to just relax and count your blessings. You may have to deal with a mate or family member who is in need of attention, but it isn't anything a little love can't cure. Make your family your top priority and you will find good things follow.
Lucky Number832
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
Twins who are stuck inside a classroom or office today will find that their thoughts drift out the window. It may be hard to concentrate on the mundane while you are feeling restless. Use this time to make decisions about where you would like to be in the next year. Your birthday is not so far away, so evaluate your current progress and plan your strategy for the future.
Lucky Number187
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
The Moon passes through your eighth house, stirring up thoughts of the hereafter. You may or may not be at peace with the great cycle of life; if you are not at peace, it is time to review your beliefs and the feelings they are based upon. Witness the glory of the sunrise, flowers in bloom, children at play, old folks reminiscing, and the serenity of the sunset for your answers.
Lucky Number343
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
The Moon strikes sparks in your seventh house of marriage and partnership, bringing a wish for a dream lover. It's easy to imagine that a frog is really a prince today... reality may not be what you are looking for in a partner at the moment. On the other hand, a very spiritual, ideal relationship can be a reality under this influence. It all depends on your state of mind.
Lucky Number748
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
The Moon moves through Aquarius and your sixth house of health and service, reminding you that it is time to take care of all the little things. Don't overlook the details today, as small mistakes could be costly. There may be some confusion over whose job it is to do what, so make sure you are given the proper directions.
Lucky Number388
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
Some of you may be confused as Venus and Pluto clash; personal relationships are most likely to come under fire. Don't let past conditioning ruin present relationships, and do not allow the past hurts of someone close to you stand in the way of love. Be here now with your loved ones and ask them to do the same.
Lucky Number930
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
The Moon moves through Aquarius and your fourth house of home and family, encouraging you to snuggle with the ones you love. There's no need to push yourself today, especially while Venus struggles with Pluto. Be patient with your family as some may need your support due to career trouble and disappointments. Count your blessings and enjoy the simple things.
Lucky Number909
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
The pace of life picks up as the Moon passes through Aquarius and your third house of communications. Traffic jams are likely this morning and this afternoon as many are confused and distracted, causing minor accidents and big delays. If it seems as though you will never get your work done today don't worry, you'll have plenty of time to catch up later this week.
Lucky Number907
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
The moody Moon continues to activate your second house of personal finance, but ironically urging you to reflect upon your spiritual values. By now you have at least started to realize that no amount of material success will make you truly happy; happiness is something that comes from inside. Begin with learning to be content with what is, rather than longing for what is not.
Lucky Number104
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
The Moon moves through Aquarius and your first house of personality, helping you zip through the day. You'll be especially magnetic and charismatic, so take advantage of the positive energy. If you really want something, now is the time to ask for it. Interviews go well today, as do performance reviews and special requests.
Lucky Number720
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
Those who have passed away may be on your mind as the Moon continues to transit Aquarius and your twelfth house of secrets and karma. This is the perfect day to remember and cherish the memory of the dead, so don't feel like you are being morbid. It's only natural to wonder and think about those who have gone before us, and this will help you come to terms with your own physical mortality.
Comments