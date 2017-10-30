Horoscopes for Monday, October 30, 2017

Aries
Everyone will have plenty to talk about while hanging out near the water cooler today. Your best strategy is to listen, but keep your opinions to yourself. Don't reveal your plans or personal business, as not everyone is really your friend. If you must bare your soul, do it with someone you can trust completely.
Lucky Number888
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
Those of you who are working hard to keep your relationships healthy should note some improvements today; important relationships are particularly helped by this transit. The Moon spins through Pisces and your eleventh house of friends, hopes and wishes, urging to express some of your creative potential. A passionate evening with the one you love is a perfect outlet for this energy.
Lucky Number785
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
The Moon is touring your tenth house of fame and honors today. This gives you an opportunity to be in the public eye in some way. Use the energy to your best advantage. Your closest relationships may prove to be challenging. This is a time of great growth for you but it may simply feel like a headache and a hassle. Be open to messages the Universe is trying to send you... Just remember that the inner changes you make are the ones that will make the biggest difference.
Lucky Number888
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
The Moon is in sensitive Pisces and is touring your ninth house of spirituality, travel and cultural pursuits. As healing Jupiter and intuitive Neptune are receiving beautiful aspects, you've got a strong faith in the good of humanity right now and may receive spiritual or cultural upliftment.
Lucky Number696
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
A moment of rest will do you good today... take some time out to count your blessings. Many of you will experience moments of deep insight and clarity as the Moon passes through your eighth house of sex, money, and power. The eighth house is one of the psychic houses and can put you in touch with the mysteries of life and death. You have a sharp instinct for other people's problems and how to help them make the most of what belongs to them.
Lucky Number115
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
Your focus is on relationships today as the Moon passes through your seventh house of committed partnerships. It's likely that understanding your spouse or partner's feelings is more important to you now. Hopefully you realize that there really are no absolute answers to many of the questions you ask, because the answer still lies within. One of the things we can be certain of is that some things will always remain a mystery.
Lucky Number704
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
Healing moments can be found during this hectic day; take time out to smell the roses as the Moon moves through your sixth house of health and service. You may have a lot of work to accomplish but you won't be much use to anyone if you run yourself into the ground. Take time to enjoy your meals and make time for a stroll in the park this evening.
Lucky Number489
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
Your appetite for pleasure may outsize your ability to afford personal delights... you need to curb spending if you find you cannot meet your monthly payments. Some Scorpions may find that the very things they love seem to disagree with their value system. Either your value system is outmoded or your conscience is telling you it's time to clean up your act.
Lucky Number318
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
Internal and emotional pressure may be intense and you could find yourself with a short fuse - try not to bite anyone's head off. Most Archers are feeling the strain as Saturn takes a long turn through your sign... the 'hard to pin down, eternal child' reputation some know you by, may be changing in favor of a more serious you.
Lucky Number445
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
Those travelling should watch their step as accidents are likely to happen today. It may be because you are unfamiliar with the territory or simply because someone else isn't paying attention... you'll have to stay on your toes to avoid trouble. Emotional communication will be the hallmark of your day. You're able to express how you feel beautifully. Avoid getting sucked into someone else's drama.
Lucky Number586
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
Some pressure is evident so if you are having money troubles, stay away from friends who urge you to spend. Don't become hypnotized by issues of self-worth and money. This is a good time to look over your budget, your values, and your priorities. If they are compatible and complementary, everything should be falling in place nicely. If not... well... it may be time to face reality.
Lucky Number613
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
The sensitive Moon glides through your sign, making you acutely aware of your emotions. An intuitive sign to begin with, now you'll be more in touch with your feelings than usual. It is definitely a good day for soul care.
