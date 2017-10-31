Horoscopes for Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Horoscopes

Aries

March 21-April 19

The Moon awakens sensitive Pisces today, so make sure you are practising good habits. Even if you plan to indulge in trick or treat, you'll need to be disciplined and responsible. This is a good day for organizing and preparing yourself for the month ahead... pay attention to details you might have neglected recently.

Lucky Number

952

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The mood lightens today as the Moon moves through Pisces and your eleventh house of hopes and dreams, making this a lovely All Hallow's Eve. It is important to indulge yourself a little, even if it is something as small as enjoying a chocolate or two, or three! All work and no play can make a Bull very miserable, so be sure to reward yourself for all your hard work and trouble.

Lucky Number

549

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The changing Moon enters your fourth house of home and family, making this an especially sentimental All Hallows Eve. Whether you feel like the Grim Reaper or Mata Hari, you are sure to have a grand time. If you plan on dressing up, consider these famous Twins: Kanye West, Bob Dylan, Donald Trump, Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, Queen Victoria.

Lucky Number

357

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

It's Halloween and most Crabs will feel exquisitely tingly on this spooky night. The changing Moon enters Pisces and your ninth house of foreign affairs, making this a great night to spend in ethnic style, if you have the nerve. Those of you who plan to dress up in costume on this Halloween might consider these famous Cancer personalities: Tom Cruise, Julius Caesar, King Henry the Eighth, Ariana Grande, Lindsay Lohan.

Lucky Number

853

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Leo

July 23-August 22

Lions who plan to follow the ancient tradition of dressing in costume tonight will have a grand time; this day is practically tailor made for you. The drama and the pageantry are all yours, so dress up even if all you plan to do is open the door for little trick-or-treaters. Some famous Leo personalities you might consider are: Lucille Ball, Jennifer Lopez, Mata Hari, May West, Mick Jagger.

Lucky Number

751

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Tonight can be quite mystical and magical for you, and those who practice the earth religions will be open to the spiritual today. You might not be in the mood for traditional Halloween festivities, but candles, incense, and prayer might uplift you. If you plan to dress in costume, consider these Virgo natives: Ray Charles, Beyonce Knowles, Sophia Loren, Michael Jackson, Greta Garbo.

Lucky Number

799

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Libra

September 23-October 22

You will feel like celebrating All Hallows Eve tonight and it's a wonderful time to see and be seen! Librans entertaining at home will show their guests a wonderful time, and if you're one of them, don't hold back. If you plan to dress in costume, consider these famous Libran personalities: Will Smith, Rita Hayworth, Kim Kardashian, Brigit Bardot, Mahatma Gandhi.

Lucky Number

970

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

It is Scorpio's favorite night of the year, so make the most of it! The Sun continues to light up your first house of personality, making you very popular this evening. Whether or not you dress in costume, you'll be noticed. If you haven't decided who to masquerade as tonight, consider these famous Scorpio personalities: Prince Charles, Lorde, Pablo Picasso, Leonardo DiCaprio, Marie Antionette, Marie Curie.

Lucky Number

987

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The changing Moon enters your tenth house of career and reputation, placing you in the public spotlight. You may want to try something completely different, and what better way than to masquerade as someone else? Some famous Sagittarius personalities are: Beethoven, Sia, Harpo Marx, Taylor Swift, Winston Churchill, Jane Fonda.

Lucky Number

489

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The Moon enters your ninth house of adventure, giving you the energy you need for tonight's festivities. Even if you don't normally dress in costume, you may find it gives you quite a thrill tonight. Go ahead and have fun; even the conservative Capricorn must let his/her hair down from time to time! Famous Capricorn personalities to masquerade as include: David Bowie, Elvis Presley, Richard Nixon, Joan of Arc.

Lucky Number

738

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The Moon slips into your eighth house of mystery, making this the perfect night for tricks and treats. Use caution and stay in groups if you plan to celebrate. If you plan to dress up, consider these Aquarius personalities: Galileo, Yoko Ono, Shakira, Bob Marley, Abraham Lincoln, Mia Farrow.

Lucky Number

957

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The Moon enters Virgo and your seventh house of partnerships, making this a fun night to spend celebrating with your significant other or best friend. Parties and get-togethers will be especially enjoyable. If you are dressing up, some famous Pisces characters include: Albert Einstein, Steve Jobs, Elizabeth Taylor, Rihanna, Jean Harlow.

Lucky Number

565

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

