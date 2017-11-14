Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, November 14, 2017

AccuWeather

November 14, 2017 5:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

If you ask someone a question today you must be prepared for a fulsome and lengthy reply. You may even have opened the floodgates, in which case it will be difficult to close them again. Even so, you'll undoubtedly glean some nuggets of gold in the process. You're also in a very chatty mood and will love the chance to yak away about one of your great passions.

Lucky Number

540

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You're easily swayed by your emotions today, and there may even be times when you abandon rationality and follow your heart instead. Even so, it seems that you'll have to be very clever about knowing what you can say and what is better left unsaid at the moment. You shouldn't stay completely silent but you're in danger of saying too much.

Lucky Number

993

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

What a chatterbox you are today! Your idea of heaven right now is to yak the day away to whoever happens to be around, and you won't mind if you're talking about deep and meaningful topics or simply discussing the weather. If there has been a nasty breach between you and a certain someone recently, this would be the perfect day to extend an olive branch and call a truce.

Lucky Number

604

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Make the most of today's sociable mood, whether you're at home or at work. Either way you'll enjoy nattering to whoever happens to be around, and could have some interesting discussions as a result. All the same, take care not to dominate the conversation if it's obvious that your companion has something that they need to get off their chest.

Lucky Number

477

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Leo

July 23-August 22

Have you started your Christmas preparations yet? Not even thought about them? Then get out a notebook and start jotting down your ideas today. Once you get started you'll really get into the swing of it, and could come up with some really good ideas. You might even be inspired to do some Christmas baking, such as making the cake.

Lucky Number

385

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Your thoughts are strongly influenced by your emotions today, which means it will be difficult to be objective about anything. For instance, a slight spat with a relative might be water off a duck's back to you normally, but right now you might over-react and feel that they're really attacking you. It will help to keep active and not to spend all day in one place.

Lucky Number

143

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Libra

September 23-October 22

This is a terrific day for putting your feelings into words. Actually, you may not have much choice in the matter because you'll instinctively say what you think, even if you get quite agitated or steamed up in the process. Try not to get so carried away by your emotions that you say things which will upset others or create a lot of ill feeling. It's not worth it!

Lucky Number

877

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

It's one of those days when feelings run high, and it's easy to catch one another's moods. That's great if everyone is being cheerful and happy, but not such good news if you're dealing with someone who's being defensive or aggressive because you'll soon find that you're responding in kind. Financial matters are likely to increase the tension, so handle them carefully.

Lucky Number

337

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

This is one of those days when you're reluctant to draw breath because you've got so much to talk about. You have some interesting things to say, but remember to stop talking and let someone else get a word in. Take a breath break, or everyone else might start yawning.

Lucky Number

826

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You've got a lot to say for yourself today but you're very choosy about who you say it to. You need to talk about things that are very private or sensitive, and you must find a confidant you can trust. You're likely to clam up at the first sign that your words are falling on stony ground, or not being given the consideration you need.

Lucky Number

211

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

It's a wonderful day for getting together with friends and people who are on the same wavelength as you, because you'll enjoy finding out what you've got in common. You could have some very entertaining conversations, or become involved in an intellectual discussion that stretches your mind and makes you see things in a new light.

Lucky Number

673

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You'll need all the patience you can muster if you're taking part in a family gathering because someone is being controlling and demanding. This might be an older relative who still treats you like a child, telling you what you should and shouldn't do. You won't have the heart to tell them to mind their own business, but they'll get on your nerves even so.

Lucky Number

859

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

