Horoscopes for Sunday, November 19, 2017

Aries
You know what's what right now, especially where your home and finances are concerned, and you're happy to work within any rules or limitations that may apply. In other words, you're fully prepared to deal with the facts as they stand rather than pretend that things are different. Stick at it and you'll make a lot of progress.
Lucky Number268
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
Be ready for a major clash between you and a certain person today. The more it's been brewing, the bigger the fall-out is likely to be. Even though you may be feeling deeply annoyed by what happens now, it's important that you don't make it worse by letting your temper get the better of you and therefore say or do things that you'll regret when you've calmed down.
Lucky Number345
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
You want to put your back into your work today, because it will give you a strong sense of satisfaction to know that you're doing everything to the best of your ability. You understand that you get what you give, and you can't expect to take with both hands, if you aren't prepared to give in a similar fashion. And right now you want to give your all to the chores.
Lucky Number585
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
Bring out your creative talents today. It will be a pleasure to concentrate on them and you'll be astonished at what you achieve. Don't be afraid to experiment or push yourself further than usual. For instance, you might try a complicated recipe that you'd normally ignore or you could be inspired to get out the paints and start making your own Christmas cards.
Lucky Number774
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
Assess domestic plans from all angles today while you're in such a realistic and rational frame of mind. If some of your plans aren't working out in the way you want, you should devise a new strategy now because you won't be afraid to admit defeat and start again from scratch. If a loved one needs your assistance or support, you'll do your very best to help.
Lucky Number157
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
A certain person is a pillar of strength for you now, and you really appreciate it. They might bolster up your ego when it starts to flag, cheer you up or simply pay you the compliment of being your friend. You'll want to do the same in return. If you've been organizing a forthcoming social event, make sure that all the details have been taken care of.
Lucky Number424
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
This is a great day for some hard slog, and everything goes smoothly as soon as you find your rhythm. You might even win the praise of a boss or superior. If you've been wondering whether to apply for promotion or to look for a better-paid job, the decision may be made for you when you hear about the very thing you've been searching for.
Lucky Number236
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
This is a good day for looking ahead and making plans. You aren't afraid to face facts when necessary, and you'll take a mature attitude towards them. You'll be especially interested in pursuing ideas connected with travel, higher education, politics or religion, and you may even be contemplating spending a lot of time on them in the future after today's encouraging experiences.
Lucky Number836
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
You have a good idea of what is and isn't possible right now, and you're in no danger of kidding yourself about any of it. You're seeing things through very practical and pragmatic eyes. It's an especially good day to focus on joint and financial matters, such as a pension plan, insurance policy or a long-term savings scheme.
Lucky Number665
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
You're in a very realistic frame of mind today, enabling you to see situations in their true light. This is just what you need if you want to assess your chances of success in something or you're trying to work out what's going on with a certain person. You'll also make a great deal of sense if you're talking to friends or partners, and they'll listen carefully to what you're saying.
Lucky Number690
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
You're in a highly efficient and businesslike state today, making it the perfect time to do your best at work. You could get through many more tasks than usual, without lowering your standards or cutting corners. It's an excellent day for wielding power or authority because you'll handle it very well without letting it go to your head.
Lucky Number108
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
Just about every experience that you have today will add to your education in some way. For instance, you could learn a lot from having a conversation with a friend, or you might hear something very interesting on the radio or television. You're full of commonsense right now, without seeming staid or stuffy, so you've got the best of both worlds.
