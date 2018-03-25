Horoscopes for Sunday, March 25, 2018

Aries
You're at your most charming, diplomatic and engaging today, so make the most of it! Get chatting to someone you want to impress, ask out that person who makes your knees go weak, treat your other half to your best seduction routine or simply enjoy spreading a little sunshine wherever you go. It's also a great day for buying yourself a few lovely treats.
Lucky Number398
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
You have enough charm to captivate almost anyone this today, which is very good news if you're hoping to dazzle a certain person and turn them into your devoted slave. You've got sexual chemistry spilling out of every pore, so be careful how you use it. This is also a wonderful day for expressing your creative or artistic side, perhaps by going to the cinema or ballet.
Lucky Number398
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
Being a Gemini means you're no slouch when it comes to using your brain, and you're at your most efficient and clever today. You'll really enjoy getting involved in an intellectual debate, although no one else will match your brainpower and you may be rather surprised when you win the argument so easily. It's also a great day for presenting your case in a way that everyone understands.
Lucky Number626
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
Concentrate on your business contacts today because these will go really well. You'll be able to say the right thing to the right person and everyone will enjoy being around you. If you're currently involved with someone who's much older or younger than you, you'll have a good time with them now and your relationship will benefit in many different ways.
Lucky Number868
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
If you get involved in a discussion or intellectual debate you'll find it easy to air your views today. What's more, you'll manage to do so without sounding as though you're looking for a fight, and you'll want to listen to the other person's ideas as well. If you need to chase someone up because they've been dragging their heels, do it today while you can combine a direct approach with diplomacy.
Lucky Number190
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
If you've been wondering when is a good time to sort out queries over a bill, bank statement or taxation matter, you should take advantage of today's good energies. You'll be able to put across your point of view easily, and you'll be firm but polite if you suspect someone is trying to mess you about. You'll get results, and they could happen quicker than you expected.
Lucky Number749
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
Once again you're top of everyone's list of their favourite people, so enjoy it while it lasts. Arrange to go out with one special person or get together with the gang. If you're meeting someone and you're desperate to impress them, there will be nothing to worry about provided that you don't try too hard. Be your usual charming self, and all will be well.
Lucky Number546
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
Your brain is working really well today and you've got the confidence to say what you think. It's the perfect combination if you're involved in a discussion or negotiation because you'll be able to make your point without sounding too aggressive. If you're currently involved in a property deal this is a great day for chasing up anyone you're waiting to hear from.
Lucky Number836
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
Romance is in the air and if you play your cards right you'll have a deliciously amorous day. But don't sit back waiting for you-know-who to make the first move because then it might never happen. Make some naughty suggestions to your beloved or arrange a dinner date for the two of you. If you're single at the moment you'll get just as much happiness from being with some of your favourite people.
Lucky Number321
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
End the month on an enjoyable, comfortable note. Once again you're in the mood to be with people you know almost as well as you know yourself, and also to stay close to home. But you're also feeling quite sociable, so how about inviting a close friend or family member round for a meal, or going over to their place? If you're house-hunting today you'll be turned off by anything that's very wacky or which doesn't look right.
Lucky Number960
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
This is a fantastic day for being brave and saying what you think. You won't have to be very aggressive or confrontational about it, either, which will come as a relief. If you're currently negotiating a deal, you'll be able to put forward your point of view and stand your ground without going weak at the knees or caving in at the first hint of opposition. Make the most of it while it lasts!
Lucky Number693
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
It's a wonderful end to the month because you're in a great mood and everyone enjoys being around you. And who can blame them? You'll also enjoy spending some money, especially if you're buying items that will flatter you or make you feel good. If you want to buy a present for someone special you'll enjoy taking the time to track down the perfect item.
