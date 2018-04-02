Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, April 2, 2018

April 02, 2018 05:27 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

There's no need to take it too much to heart if someone close to you seems to be talking nonsense. They may think you're being a bit of a bore with blinkered vision. So you see, today's a day to forget your differences and allow others their freedom of expression, even if you don't like what they have to say. Just grin and bear it.

Lucky Number

624

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Focus on your career and finances now, as hopes and ambitions are within your grasp this month. To realize them you will have to be practical and really apply yourself, but don't be surprised if it's the fruits of a daydream that supply the solution to a certain problem. Imagination is as vital as hard work, after all.

Lucky Number

727

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Something you either start or maybe complete today could prove to be marvelously productive and life-changing in proportion. Today is auspicious for most Gemini endeavors, so feel confident in pushing ahead with anything that looks promising. If your project involves charitable or altruistic aims, success awaits. For some of you it could be the arrival of crucial financial information that sets the wheels of productivity turning.

Lucky Number

964

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Work towards making improvements in your health and in your working environment now. An optimistic attitude will help you feel more confident, which will in turn actually increase your chances for success. If you are trying to lose weight, visualize yourself as fit, trim, and healthy in the not-too-distant future. Remember that image when you are tempted to reach for a pastry.

Lucky Number

741

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Leo

July 23-August 22

Take a good look at long term plans and ambitions and rationalize them with short term activities. Are your present endeavors really leading you directly toward your goals? Sometimes the indirect approach wins out, but be sure you know what you're doing and that you're not just marking or wasting time. Include a more spiritual focus than you've managed to maintain in the recent past. OK, you've been busy. But you know how much you need that balancing factor.

Lucky Number

449

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You're in the mood for planning and plotting your financial future and you're likely to be inspired and mentally astute when approaching these matters. If you've been hankering after some adventure, try to factor in an affordable trip in the near future: your imagination and pragmatic approach will be working hand-in-glove. The sky's the limit, if you allow your imagination free reign.

Lucky Number

112

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Libra

September 23-October 22

After today, you'll have the opportunity to get your battered scales back in alignment. Until then, you will have to concentrate on keeping your moods in check.. One moment you could be madly in love and the next you could be on the war path. Imagine that you are in labour, giving birth to the most creative energy in your life. Breathe in, breathe out... breathe in, breathe out.

Lucky Number

793

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

With the Moon in Scorpio, many Scorpions are putting a new plan in place to improve your situation; if you don't now, you will have to eventually. A transforming power has been slowly changing what you value and how you use your local contacts and creative expression to achieve your goals. Unless you are unconsciously fighting the evolution of your soul, all of this should ultimately be for the best. Go with the flow.

Lucky Number

761

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Today can be filled with excitement, especially if you have something fun on your agenda. With unpredictable Uranus and dynamic Mars adding energy to the passing Moon, you can expect the unexpected. You may also be experiencing moments of synchronicity and other reflections of your personal karma; the more bedraggled you look when you leave the house, the greater your chances of running into an old flame!

Lucky Number

347

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You may be required to hurry, but obstacles in your path keep slowing you down. The most maddening prospect is that the obstacles you keep encountering are likely to be ones you bring on yourself. The positive side is that your energy will focus on becoming more structured and organized. Dental work or minor surgery may be necessary. Pay attention to your gut feelings and hunches. Dreams may be especially revealing. Rest often if you feel your energy is low .

Lucky Number

426

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

An unexpected event involving a friend or family member may warm your heart today. You'll find yourself motivated to mend a rift or smooth over a sticky situation at work, or in your closer relationships. Creative activities initiated today could start you on a new endeavor or path that will bear surprising fruits in the future. Even you might be slightly amazed at the breadth of your talents.

Lucky Number

399

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Dealing with your parents and other authority figures may require a great deal of understanding today. If you can be sensitive to the moods and feelings of your superiors, you will be able to accomplish more than usual today. This doesn't make you a bootlicker... it makes you wise! You are not a yes-man or a yes-woman... you know how to work your way in the system.

Lucky Number

592

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

