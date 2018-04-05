Horoscopes for Thursday, April 5, 2018

Aries
The Moon in your ninth house gives restless Rams the urge to move on, but most of you would do better to transmute this into some navel-gazing. It's a day of surprising altercations, but if you can keep your fiery temper in check, one with powerful potential for growth and inspiration. Spiritual reflection is ideal, especially if you are supported by the energy of a like-minded group. Whether at church, at work or at play, it's better with the extra push from sympathetic souls.
Lucky Number959
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
Your imagination is working overtime, Bulls, but not necessarily in the right direction. Things seem somehow out of joint, and vivid imaginings can lead you astray today, thanks to the pressure on Venus, your life-ruler and Neptune, the source of nebulous and deceptive fantasies. There is some potential for creative ideas if you are open to them, but the tendency is toward self-deception.
Lucky Number994
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
It's a good day for sitting quietly at home with your love, even if you feel like getting out and about. The cosmic pressure is not very stimulating, so work together on simple things, as Big Plans can lead you astray today. Tonight would be ideal for watching an uplifting movie, such as Avatar, thanks to a good aspect to Neptune.
Lucky Number294
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
The wise Crab will stay home with a hot water bottle and hot toddy, as the cosmos threatens mischief for those who scuttle out in public. Ideally, you should enjoy a family day, or else just rest and take it easy, in order to preserve your health. There will be plenty of time to think about work and other less relaxing subjects tomorrow.
Lucky Number988
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Never miss a local story.
Leo
The Sun and Jupiter are under pressure, so Leo would be better off lazing around with the pride, or doing some personal grooming. The urge to find a mate is always with us, and today the single Lion might get lucky at a show, a gathering, or a sporting event. Fantasy life is favoured tonight. However, the planetary push is not for the faint-hearted, so prowl with care, Pussies...
Lucky Number549
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
Venus in Taurus is in a feel-good mode for the Wise Virgin, but the general cosmic condition is far from satisfactory. Checking out a fair, an exhibition, or am extravaganza from foreign lands or other cultures is favoured. Why not bring home a tasty ethic dinner to enjoy while you watch the travel channel?
Lucky Number777
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Libra
A visit from a neighbor or sibling would be just the ticket today, dear Libra. Why not invite them over for afternoon tea? Or you could pay a call yourself. However, do not stray too far from home if you can help it, as the travel gods are not smiling. Romantic potential is high tonight.
Lucky Number991
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
The general atmosphere is touchy and tense for most of the day, so keep yourself to yourself as much as you can, Scorp. Some financial planning would not go astray, so lock yourself down with the books and barricade the door. Get the work done early, then indulge in some light entertainment this evening.
Lucky Number897
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
Well, the Moon's in your sign, so you have that going for you, but stern Saturn and nebulous Neptune are under a lot of cosmic stress today. Moods will come and go, but if you get out and run off the stress with a sweat-drenching workout, you'll feel much better. A movie with friends tonight could top off the day.
Lucky Number221
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
The moody Moon in your twelfth house signals that it's time to recharge your spiritual batteries, Capricorn. And with Saturn, your life-ruler, gingerly slowing to a retro turnabout, it would be best to keep a low profile now, so that you can bump up the energy again in a few days. Meanwhile, find a quiet and private place, where you can burn some incense and listen to some music. Meditation also heals the heart.
Lucky Number106
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
Today is a good one to work quietly together with some friends. It's a day of cosmic squalls, so don't try to take on too much. Find some folks who think along the same lines as you and get together to make plans for world domination. It might come to nothing, but you never know...
Lucky Number597
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
The Moon in your mid-heaven places the spotlight on your public face, dear Pisces. Don't expect too much today, although you would do well by seeing and being seen by the Great and the Good. Tonight your fantasies will take off, so find something to focus your attention on. You know who finds work for idle hands..
Comments