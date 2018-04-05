Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, April 5, 2018

AccuWeather

April 05, 2018 05:27 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

The Moon in your ninth house gives restless Rams the urge to move on, but most of you would do better to transmute this into some navel-gazing. It's a day of surprising altercations, but if you can keep your fiery temper in check, one with powerful potential for growth and inspiration. Spiritual reflection is ideal, especially if you are supported by the energy of a like-minded group. Whether at church, at work or at play, it's better with the extra push from sympathetic souls.

Lucky Number

959

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Your imagination is working overtime, Bulls, but not necessarily in the right direction. Things seem somehow out of joint, and vivid imaginings can lead you astray today, thanks to the pressure on Venus, your life-ruler and Neptune, the source of nebulous and deceptive fantasies. There is some potential for creative ideas if you are open to them, but the tendency is toward self-deception.

Lucky Number

994

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Gemini

May 21-June 21

It's a good day for sitting quietly at home with your love, even if you feel like getting out and about. The cosmic pressure is not very stimulating, so work together on simple things, as Big Plans can lead you astray today. Tonight would be ideal for watching an uplifting movie, such as Avatar, thanks to a good aspect to Neptune.

Lucky Number

294

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The wise Crab will stay home with a hot water bottle and hot toddy, as the cosmos threatens mischief for those who scuttle out in public. Ideally, you should enjoy a family day, or else just rest and take it easy, in order to preserve your health. There will be plenty of time to think about work and other less relaxing subjects tomorrow.

Lucky Number

988

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Leo

July 23-August 22

The Sun and Jupiter are under pressure, so Leo would be better off lazing around with the pride, or doing some personal grooming. The urge to find a mate is always with us, and today the single Lion might get lucky at a show, a gathering, or a sporting event. Fantasy life is favoured tonight. However, the planetary push is not for the faint-hearted, so prowl with care, Pussies...

Lucky Number

549

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Venus in Taurus is in a feel-good mode for the Wise Virgin, but the general cosmic condition is far from satisfactory. Checking out a fair, an exhibition, or am extravaganza from foreign lands or other cultures is favoured. Why not bring home a tasty ethic dinner to enjoy while you watch the travel channel?

Lucky Number

777

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Libra

September 23-October 22

A visit from a neighbor or sibling would be just the ticket today, dear Libra. Why not invite them over for afternoon tea? Or you could pay a call yourself. However, do not stray too far from home if you can help it, as the travel gods are not smiling. Romantic potential is high tonight.

Lucky Number

991

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The general atmosphere is touchy and tense for most of the day, so keep yourself to yourself as much as you can, Scorp. Some financial planning would not go astray, so lock yourself down with the books and barricade the door. Get the work done early, then indulge in some light entertainment this evening.

Lucky Number

897

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Well, the Moon's in your sign, so you have that going for you, but stern Saturn and nebulous Neptune are under a lot of cosmic stress today. Moods will come and go, but if you get out and run off the stress with a sweat-drenching workout, you'll feel much better. A movie with friends tonight could top off the day.

Lucky Number

221

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The moody Moon in your twelfth house signals that it's time to recharge your spiritual batteries, Capricorn. And with Saturn, your life-ruler, gingerly slowing to a retro turnabout, it would be best to keep a low profile now, so that you can bump up the energy again in a few days. Meanwhile, find a quiet and private place, where you can burn some incense and listen to some music. Meditation also heals the heart.

Lucky Number

106

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Today is a good one to work quietly together with some friends. It's a day of cosmic squalls, so don't try to take on too much. Find some folks who think along the same lines as you and get together to make plans for world domination. It might come to nothing, but you never know...

Lucky Number

597

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The Moon in your mid-heaven places the spotlight on your public face, dear Pisces. Don't expect too much today, although you would do well by seeing and being seen by the Great and the Good. Tonight your fantasies will take off, so find something to focus your attention on. You know who finds work for idle hands..

Lucky Number

094

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

‘Love not hate makes America great,’ say MLK marchers at Capitol

View More Video