Horoscopes for Monday, April 9, 2018

Aries
What a whirlwind weekend! Time to chill out, relax and focus on a recreational pastime or hobby that lets you leave the world behind for a while. If you're not in a position to take this advice at least relax in a hot bath and let your mind and muscles unwind. You can also find much joy and relaxation in the company of friends today. An unexpected kindness may surprise and delight you.
Lucky Number419
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
The needs of someone else or possibly an animal friend will show you just how capable you are of putting the wellbeing of others before yourself. Volunteer work in your community, or with those less fortunate will be especially rewarding for Taureans at this time. Others will be drawn to your selflessness and you can become a shining light in this area.
Lucky Number439
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
You should be enjoying a light and positive feeling today that comes with both heart and mind working smoothly and astutely. If you are studying something or taking on new responsibilities at work or home, you should take in all that's on that learning curve with superb ease. Some of today's successes must be put down to your positive attitude.
Lucky Number958
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
The Moon aspects mystical Neptune from your eighth house, adding strength to your psychic senses. Many of you will find your intuition working overtime, so pay attention to those gut feelings and hunches. Sure, some of them will be just your imagination, but it won't hurt to follow them up. Spending time behind closed doors with your partner can be sublime.
Lucky Number758
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
It's time to decide whether things are turning out quite the way you'd like. Take steps to make some changes. Any changes you make will probably reverberate and last for quite some time. Changes in relationship could be on the agenda. It could be the deepening of what was previously a more casual association. If it proves that today's changes bring a relationship to an end, this is all for the better.
Lucky Number170
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
It's a tricky day. People around you seem super sensitive, not to mention your own highly strung emotions. There's a likelihood that a woman in your orbit will be more stroppy than ever: there may be an issue of envy at the heart of her problem. This situation can best be dealt with by humor. Go on Virgo, you can do it - make them laugh!
Lucky Number601
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
Okay Libra, here is where you might slip up. Although it seems as though you can do anything you please and still get a gold star on your report card, you are in danger of going a little too far. With the emotional Moon in your fifth house of pleasure, you may be too sexy for your car, too sexy for your job, too sexy for your shirt... you get the picture.
Lucky Number743
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
You may start the day bright eyed and bushy tailed, but later on you may be getting foggy. Blame the Moon aspecting nebulous Neptune from your fourth house of home, family, and past conditioning for your lowered energy levels. It may be a good idea for you to turn in early tonight. You may need a couple of extra hours of sleep to help you get through the next two days.
Lucky Number293
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
Expect a brisk pace to dominate the day as the Moon dominates your third house of communication. Because the Moon will be clashing with other major planets, many Archers will begin to chafe. Don't let the careless remarks of others upset you, and practice listening carefully before you speak. Avoid saying something you will later regret.
Lucky Number488
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
Even if you wake up wanting to play, later in the day you must get back to business. With the Moon aspecting nebulous Neptune from your second house of personal finances, you may need to focus your energies on balancing your accounts. The conservative Sea Goat is normally quite careful with money, but glamorous Neptune may blind you to financial reality over the year ahead.
Lucky Number960
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
Whether the feeling is in relation to a loved one or a friend, or just some gentle flow within yourself, you may experience more peace and harmony than you have in a while. The sort of feeling that is accompanied by a sigh of contentment should infuse every activity you undertake today. On the other hand, if you're not feeling active, merely sitting still could prove deeply satisfying.
Lucky Number291
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
Many Fishies will find that their energy levels are dwindling as the Moon passes through the twelfth house of solitude; honor your need for rest. It is time to recharge your spiritual batteries and you may need to give yourself extra care if you want to stay well during the next two days. With the intense planetary energy in both your house of communication and your house of subconscious matters, you may be receiving more psychic impressions than you are comfortable with.
