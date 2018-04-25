Horoscopes for Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Aries
There's a window of harmony open to you now, as Venus gathers her skirts in lively Gemini, shining a lovely light onto your communications over the next month. This is just as well, because there may be a dispute with a neighbor or loved one living close to you, that can be resolved. Rams are not famous for being able to put on another's shoes, but now is the time for you to play the diplomat, and pour oil on troubled waters. Trust me. Try it - you might even like it!
Lucky Number471
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
The words Taurus, indulgence and luxury go hand in hand. Money, even if you don't have very much of it, will be burning a hole in that pocket of yours today, as Venus, your life-ruler, swans into Gemini. If you go on a spending spree, keep in mind that the urge is likely to be upon you right through till well past the middle of May. Start slowly and spend wisely to eke out your money. The purchase of a few fine pieces of art, or items of beauty could pay off in the long run.
Lucky Number773
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
You are at your winning, winsome best as Venus sweeps into your sign. Everyone seems to want you around over the next few weeks, as no one can resist that charm. Somehow all this popularity may inspire you to take things one step further and make over your wardrobe, or perhaps change your hairstyle. Whatever you choose to do, it should somehow add to your already shining image in an enhancing way.
Lucky Number677
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
You may be surrounded with admirers, but it's hard to shake the feeling of being lonely in a crowd. Some Crabs may be feeling homesick or nostalgic for days gone by; try not to overlook the fact that today is pretty fabulous, too. One of the most sentimental signs in all the Zodiac, the Crab needs a strong sense of home and family to feel truly grounded and balanced in life.
Lucky Number891
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
It's time to focus on friendships. You've spent much of this month involved with tricky work and partnership issues. Lighten up, loosen up and get together with friends. It's been a while since you relaxed and enjoyed yourself in that way, being surrounded by the most trusted and familiar folk in your life. Your friends might have been feeling a bit neglected by you, so it's more than timely to pick up that phone and arrange some fun with them.
Lucky Number229
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
Between now and mid-May you could find yourself working your charm overtime and if you're after a promotion, make sure the boss notices you. Maybe it's more like landing a dream job that you really have to make a pitch for. However, be warned. If this charm offensive is directed towards a romantic partner who can further your career, things could explode in your face.
Lucky Number208
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Libra
The powerful Moon adds emotional strength to your sign, so take advantage of the opportunities that come your way. You can make great progress in your relationships, especially those involving friends and associates from abroad, or those of another culture. Don't be afraid to ask for what you want today. Express yourself with courage and confidence. This is your time to shine!
Lucky Number754
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
Many Scorpions will feel like they're being pulled in two different directions as the growing Moon stimulates you to seek solitude while sociable Venus enters Gemini and Mercury encourages you connect with your most significant others. Finding a balance between ways you serve others and ways you serve yourself may be tricky. For every good deed you do today, give yourself one hour of private time.
Lucky Number528
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
Charming Venus dances in Gemini today, making relationships especially sweet. This is the perfect day to sit back with the ones you love and drink in all the beauty in the world. A picnic at the beach complete with margaritas or a backyard barbecue is all you need to feel loved and connected today.
Lucky Number493
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
You can turn today's energies into your own good fortune as the reflective Moon blends well with Saturn, your life-ruler. Your hard work can pay off over the next few weeks, especially if you take a chance or two. Normally the most conservative of all the Zodiac, the Sea Goat has a chance to break out of any creative ruts, especially in your working life, where an office romance could be available for you.
Lucky Number200
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
Whilst there's the potential for one relationship going sour in your life, in contrast, today can bring great joy in relation to a person who means a great deal more to you than you'd realized. An empathy may develop that could become a rich friendship, or something more romantic. Perhaps love has been there under your nose all the time...
Lucky Number893
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
Venus favors redecorating or enhancing the physical appearance of your home; perhaps adding books, music, or art to improve the quality, as well as the looks of your domestic environment. Family relationships improve. Revealing yourself can be considered relinquishing some power, but in doing this you allow something greater and more powerful to arise. The bonds that are created through sharing your personal thoughts, experiences, and feelings are among the strongest.
