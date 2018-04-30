Horoscopes for Monday, April 30, 2018

Aries
Did you attend to your finances when we advised you to? There'll be some who didn't, and circumstances may prove that a stitch in time really does save nine. Either a lack of aptitude or interest kept your head in the sand about financial matters. It's time to seek the services of a professional, or ask the advice of a friend who's in the know about such things. Time to face facts.
Lucky Number853
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
Have you been worrying about balance and harmony in your closest relationships? It's not surprising if the answer is yes, because the Full Moon influences your natural longing for fairness and peace in all matters of the heart. The next week or two should prove an ideal time to make some gentle adjustments, or perhaps bring some dissatisfactions to light, to enable healing.
Lucky Number838
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
It's time to take stock of your health. You may have been ignoring some early signs indicating the need for either a better diet and more early nights, or a balance between work, play and exercise. If warning signs have been nagging you to make an appointment with your doctor or health practitioner, do it now. Eliminate some activities that are no longer beneficial for you.
Lucky Number895
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
Despite a number of awkward aspects, today's Full Moon highlights a pleasurable day for the Crab. Fun can be had among friends and family, even if the communication is a bit spiky from time to time. Take a few extra minutes for lunch and enjoy the company of your favourite people; if you have children, take them to the park or out for an ice cream cone today. Don't neglect the special people in your life.
Lucky Number527
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
The Full Moon urges you to make necessary completions, Leo. Anything along the spectrum from throwing out those tatty running shoes to leaving home. Bye Bye. You might startle some of those closest to you, especially if you can't quite define what is supposed to take the place of what you leave behind or throw away. You'll just have to trust your instincts.
Lucky Number228
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
Problems may have arisen within certain relationships, but the next few weeks will provide you with an opportunity to negotiate and communicate. There is a potential for harmony where before you were on the brink of a real breach of relations. Take time to think out your strategy before confronting the other person. A child could play a key role in the reconciliation process.
Lucky Number146
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
With the Full Moon stimulating your second house of finances, and Neptune making your fifth house of pleasure tingle, just as retro Mercury in your eighth house is driving you crazy, you may find yourself going to excess today. Frankly, I don't know how you will be able to keep your normally serene scales in balance with so much temptation in your life.
Lucky Number690
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
It's time to do a bit of moving and shaking in your world - don't be afraid to go after the things you want. With the Full Moon happy to be in your sign, you have the extra charm and grace you need to bring people to your side. The only advice I can offer is to simply be yourself... don't try to be what you think other people want you to be. Your personal integrity is enough.
Lucky Number925
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
With the Full Moon illuminating your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, it's time to start looking deep within. Reflect on the events of the past month as your lunar low cycle urges you to slow down the pace of your life. Feeling overly sensitive and low on energy is normal now, so find a way to recharge your physical and spiritual batteries. Honor your need for silence.
Lucky Number276
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
The Full Moon activates your eleventh house of friends and associates urging you take the time to connect with your favourite people. Find out what is important to them now. Don't procrastinate love and support. Consider lending your leadership abilities for the collective good and stand strong and shine the light of brotherhood.
Lucky Number671
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
It's time to revise and restructure your vision of the future. Perhaps things you believed were a dead certainty, just haven't worked out. Some Aquarians might begin to plan a major house or job move, even to another state or country. Be sure to include those you live with in your plans: it's definitely time for a family conference. Your needs are not the only ones to be considered.
Lucky Number822
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
With the Full Moon lighting your ninth house of travel and education, you should feel some good vibrations today. Your intuitive faculties should be finely tuned now, helping you to see future trends and events. Learning and trying new things becomes more enjoyable, so don't be afraid to break with tradition. Go somewhere different for lunch, or spend time with someone from a different country.
