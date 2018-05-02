Horoscopes for Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Aries
You will be attracted to beautiful strangers and far away places as the Moon lights up your ninth house of foreigners. Religion and philosophy also appeal, especially those that emphasize tradition. It may even be easier than usual to get along with your in-laws and other people at a distance, so use this opportunity to communicate over the miles.
Lucky Number424
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
It may seem as though you can communicate telepathically with your mate, best friend or partner today. At the very least, you should be able to feel the emotions of those closest to you quite strongly. Even if you are terribly busy, you need to try to be aware of what he or she is feeling. The more communicating you do now, the better off you will be later this month when things get heated.
Lucky Number152
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
This is a wonderful day for you to promote positive partnerships. Nurture the bonds between you and your mate, best friend or business partner while the planets harmonize. You may be able to make real progress, coming to a deeper understanding and respect for each other. If you are working towards a shared goal, it will be easier than usual to see eye-to-eye.
Lucky Number359
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
You may want to spend some time evaluating your health today. Most Lions have been under tremendous stress this past year and may have fallen into unhealthy patterns. Even the vegetarians among you can improve your diets, so don't be afraid to try new, nutritious foods. Take a trip to the health food center today and see what is fresh.
Lucky Number623
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
The Moon moves through Sagittarius, your fifth house of creativity and pleasure today, helping to give you a boost. Tonight is perfect for trying something new; you are likely to be enchanted by different cultures and new experiences. Plan on playtime tonight, whether it is with your children, friends, or lover. Everyone needs to have a little fun once in a while.
Lucky Number906
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
The sensitive Moon harmonizes well with the planetary energy in your eighth house of sex, death and mystery today. Many of you will be aware of the deep connection that exists between you and others, especially those whom you have known since childhood. In fact, don't be surprised if someone from your past shows up now. If you have the urge to contact an old friend, don't hesitate.
Lucky Number890
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Libra
The receptive Moon moves through your third house of communications, opening the door for subconscious messages. You may know who will call before the phone even begins to ring, likewise, you may hear what is going to be said before the words have been spoken. Be sure to get a good night's sleep tonight, and pay attention to any dreams you have.
Lucky Number472
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
The mindful Moon harmonizes well with Mercury in your sixth house of health and service, helping you to make progress in practical endeavors. It will be easy and natural to focus on improving your physical and mental health, including making your working environment more pleasant. Bring an organic lunch to eat at your desk today.
Lucky Number344
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
Many of you will enjoy renewed emotional strength as the Moon moves through your first house of personality today. Make treating yourself a priority after days of dealing with the concerns of others. There is nothing wrong with being a little bit selfish in the right proportions; if you deny yourself pleasure all the time you are bound to become a killjoy for others. Play in the sunshine today.
Lucky Number697
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
The Moon opposes Venus from your twelfth house of secrets, sorrow and subconscious motivations. Blocks that have been holding you back may come to the surface. Keep a low profile and enjoy some quiet time for yourself.
Lucky Number231
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
The cosmic emphasis lights up your eleventh house of hopes and dreams today, Aquarius. You can make big strides forward, if you are prepared to take control of your emotions. The situation demands action, even if you are feeling depressed and lacking in spiritual nourishment. Find a friends who has a strong backbone and ask for sensible advice.
Lucky Number129
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
You may find yourself in the public eye today as the Moon moves through Sagittarius and your tenth house of career and reputation; social events tonight are likely to center around public events. If you find yourself working overtime, you might need to slow down and pay attention to the needs of your family members.
