‘Miss Hokusai’ a visually adventurous look at Japanese culture, history

The year is 1814, and a demure, kimono-clad woman walks across a crowded bridge in Japan’s capital city of Edo. Have we heard, she asks us, about a nutty old man who creates enormous paper canvases and also paints two sparrows on a grain of rice?
“That nutty old man is my father,” she concludes as, out of nowhere, 21st-century electric guitars create a rock music crescendo on the sound track.
That opening scene of “Miss Hokusai” says a lot about the offbeat sensibility of this visually adventurous animated feature, simultaneously modern and steeped in Japanese culture and history.
Directed by Keiichi Hara and adapted by Miho Maruo from a celebrated manga by Hinako Sugiura, “Miss Hokusai” surprises with its different emotional tones, ranging from the sinister and supernatural to the sexual and sentimental.
Most of all, it is the story of the artistic and personal evolution of a real person about whom little is known, a woman named O-Ei (voiced by Anne Higashide), who is the daughter of the legendary artist Hokusai, best known for images like “The Great Wave” that this film brings to vivid life.
Gruff and unconcerned about personal hygiene, Hokusai (Yutaka Matsushige) lives only to paint, and his daughter, who shares living space with him, does the same.
“We don’t cook, we don’t clean, if it gets too dirty, we move,” she tells us with typical bravado. “With two brushes and four chopsticks, we’ll get by anywhere.”
Life with her father, however, is more complicated than that. She is invaluable to him professionally, often doing work that is sold under his name, including erotic drawings known as “pillow paintings” that would be unusual for respectable women of the time to see, let alone create.
O-Ei also has to put up with the boorish behavior of her father’s drunken friend Zenjiro (Gaku Hamada), who lives with them, as well as the dismissive grumbling of her father, who frequently tells her that her erotic paintings are lacking because she herself is without personal experience in that area.
O-Ei attempts to remedy that lack by hanging out in Edo’s red light district and painting the great courtesans of the day.
It is in glimpses like these of O-Ei’s day-to-day existence that “Miss Hokusai” comes to life, as we see her dealing with men who are attracted to her as well as a vivid illustration of the exhilaration she feels watching the conflagrations that were a regular feature of Edo life.
Most poignantly, we see O-Ei’s relationship with her sister (Shion Shimizu), blind from birth, who lives with Buddhist nuns because her father will have nothing to do with her.
O-Nao is captivated by sounds, and one of the film’s most memorable moments involves a boy who knocks snow off trees because he can see how much O-Nao enjoys the sound it makes.
Another key part of O-Ei’s personal landscape are the ghostly stories she hears, like the one about a painting of hell that was so powerful it caused the woman whose husband owned it to hallucinate that evil spirits were coming to get her.
When our travels with O-Ei are over, we not only understand when she says, “This life is nothing special, but we’re enjoying it,” we feel privileged to have been along on the journey.
Movie review
‘Miss Hokusai’
☆☆☆☆
Rated PG-13 for mature thematic material, including sexual situations and images. 1:30. Kentucky.
