‘Inferno’ features great cast, lukewarm plot

Imagine a less spry Indiana Jones and you have Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks), a Harvard professor of religious iconography and symbology (not a real academic discipline). He’s riddled his way from the page to the screen in the “The DaVinci Code,” and “Angels & Demons,” adapted from Dan Brown’s series of mystery novels. Now imagine a less spry Indiana Jones in “The Hangover,” with shades of “Contagion,” and you have the third film, “Inferno.”
In “Inferno,” Langdon wakes up in a Florence hospital bed, beset by horrible visions of wrecked bodies covered in skin pustules, men in beaked masks, a mysterious woman on a fiery street. He’s got a head wound and the worst migraine of all time. Director Ron Howard, who also helmed the previous two installments, takes the head trauma as an opportunity to experiment with an edgier form and style. The flashing lights, rapid editing and queasy camera movements will make you feel like you’re experiencing head trauma, too.
Amnesiac Langdon is whisked out of the hospital by a doctor, Sienna Brooks (Felicity Jones), who’s a fan of his work. He’s got a “Faraday pointer” secreted in his clothing (essentially a laser that projects an image of Dante’s Inferno). They decipher the coded image and link it to a billionaire bioengineer, Betrand Zobrist (Ben Foster), who has conveniently laid out in a YouTube lecture his radical theories about global overpopulation and thinning the herd with a weaponized virus, for the good of the planet.
So off run Robert and Sienna, jogging around Italy, pursued by SWAT teams from the World Health Organization, as they go on a scavenger hunt from precious antiquity to precious antiquity, looking for clues as to how Robert got this Faraday doohickey and where Zobrist’s apocalyptic virus might be deployed that night at midnight.
The twists in the story keep on coming, at the expense of the plot’s structural integrity. There are a few moments where you’ll want to puzzle something out, but the story doesn’t pause for a minute.
The best thing going for “Inferno” is Hanks, who plays the befuddled professor with the right modicum of bafflement and brilliance. Jones makes a fine counterpart as a prim English child prodigy, an heir to his throne if only she can find the right motivation.
The cast is stocked with international talent, including French actor Omar Sy as a questionable WHO agent and Danish actress Sidse Babett Knudsen as Langdon’s old friend. But it’s Bollywood star Irrfan Kahn who steals the show as a private security operative. He brings possibly the only humor in the film, playing an exasperated corporate type fed up with his client. It’s a levity that’s much-needed in the cacophonous chaos of “Inferno.”
Movie review
‘Inferno’
☆☆
Rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence, disturbing images, some language, thematic elements and brief sensuality. 2:01. Fayette Mall, Frankfort, Georgetown, Hamburg, Nicholasville, Richmond, Winchester.
