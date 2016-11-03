10 intriguing authors and events at the 2016 Kentucky Book Fair

With more than 150 authors, the Kentucky Book Fair can seem a little bit overwhelming. The lineup includes authors of everything from fiction, to memoir to cookbooks, and a lot in between. Some will be there to make on-stage presentations and talks. Others will just be there to present their books and meet fans. There is more than you can do in one day, but here are some of our picks for authors and events to check out.
▪ Affilachian Poets 25th Anniversary Reading with Frank X Walker, Gerald Coleman, Jeremy Paden, Bianca Spriggs and Crystal Wilkinson. Moderated by Affrilachian scholar Shauna M. Morgan. Kentucky River/Cumberland River Rooms, 1 p.m.
▪ J.D. Vance discusses “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.” Given the Vance memoir’s status as a national cultural touchstone, expect an informed and active crowd for this presentation. Main Stage, 3 p.m.
▪ Pulitzer Prize winner and former Lexington Herald-Leader editorial writer Maria Henson is interviewed by KET’s Bill Goodman, who has just been named the new executive director of the Kentucky Humanities Council, which presents the Book Fair. Henson won the Pulitzer Prize in editorial writing in 1992 for “To Have and To Harm,” her series on how domestic violence victims negotiated Kentucky’s legal system. Main Stage, 10 a.m. This is part of a 100th anniversary celebration of the Pulitzer Prize.
▪ In the same vein, Pulitzer Prize-winning Herald-Leader editorial cartoonist Joel Pett appears to discuss the upcoming election and do a live drawing. Main stage, 2 p.m.
▪ Former Massachusetts Congressman Barney Frank will be on hand to promote “Frank: A Life in Politics from the Great Society to Same-Sex Marriage.” Frank is known in Congress for his liberalism, his friendships with public figures from Tip O’Neill to Sonny Bono and for being the first sitting member of Congress to enter a same-sex marriage. Main stage, noon.
A great Barney Frank quote: “I’m used to being in the minority. I’m a left-handed, gay Jew. I’ve never felt, automatically, a member of any majority.”
▪ Wendell Berry (”Roots to the Earth: Poems and a Story”) and Bobbie Ann Mason (”The Girl in the Blue Beret”). Berry and Mason are like the patriarch and matriarch of the Kentucky Book Fair. They are frequent presences at the event, and they like to banter with readers.
▪ Need advice from food and drinks writers for the upcoming holidays? Some writers appearing at the fair include Barbara Harper Bach, Maggie Green, Maureen Berry, Brooke Griffin, Ronni Lundy, Fred Minnick, Joy Perrine, Helen Dedman, Susan Reigler, Albert W.A. Schmid, Doris Settles, Dixie Hibbs and Deirdre A. Scaggs.
▪ Artist Minnie Adkins and writer and musician Mike Norris will feature their Appalachian children’s stories in “Mommy Goose” story time. The title refers to their latest title, which came out earlier this year. 9:30 a.m., Main stage.
▪ Heather Henson is part of the family that gave Danville the Pioneer Playhouse, but she is also a successful children’s and young adult author with an eye toward history. Her latest is “Lift Your Light a Little Higher: The Story of Stephen Bishop, Slave Explorer.”
▪ Harry Pickens is a musician, educator and one of the Commonwealth’s great personalities. His “In Tune: Lessons in Life from a Life in Music” is a collection of 38 essays about creativity, purpose and more.
Rich Copley
If you go
Kentucky Book Fair
When: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 5
Where: Frankfort Convention Center, 405 Mero St., Frankfort
Admission: Free
