Film technology a key part of ‘Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk’

Visionary director Ang Lee can shift between intimate, character-driven dramas and spectacle-driven smashes that push the boundaries of cinematic language; often he achieves both. Coming off the success of the 3D technical marvel “Life of Pi,” Lee has set even loftier goals for his adaptation of the Iraq war novel “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.”
The film depicts a day in the life of the Bravo Squad in 2004, home for a PR tour after their acts of heroism in battle are caught on camera. A central plot point is the halftime walk, at a Thanksgiving pro football game. Through flashbacks, the film shows us Bravo’s experiences in Iraq, including the firefight in which they become heroes and lose their leader, Shroom (Vin Diesel).
Lee shot “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” at the high frame rate of 120 frames per second (the norm is 24), creating a hyper-realistic image. Some but not all theaters will be able to accommodate the intended image, in 3D on a 4K projector. The intensely vivid result is immersive, if initially disconcerting, and Lee has based most of his directorial choices around this technological decision.
In the battle scenes, the hyper-reality is mesmerizing, and Lee stages a breathtaking battle sequence that plants the audience in the action. The style also translates well to the bombast and pageantry of the halftime show, with dancers, pyrotechnics and loud music that trigger the reflexes of the infantrymen who are fresh out of the battlefield.
However, there are some choices that read as odd, especially considering that not every audience will be watching the film in its 3D/4K/120 fps iteration. Lee has his actors often look directly into the camera, to emulate Billy’s point of view, and it’s a jarring choice.
The best parts of “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” aren’t the battles or the spectacles or even the groundbreaking technology. It’s the easy camaraderie of the soldiers, led with a gruff, dry humor by standout Garrett Hedlund as Sgt. Dime. Newcomer Joe Alwyn fully inhabits the role of Billy Lynn. His pale, expressive face, blonde buzz cut and deep-set eyes are aesthetically ideal for Lee’s technological choices. He absorbs and reflects light, allowing the camera into his psyche by way of his visage.
Lee has surrounded Alwyn with a stellar cast, including Kristen Stewart as his sister, Steve Martin as the smarmy team owner, and Chris Tucker as a Hollywood producer capitalizing on the squad’s story. But the film itself is scattered, unfocused. It’s a meta war movie that’s not necessarily about war but about the way we tell stories about war. In “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” we’re too distracted by so many other things to understand what this particular war story is trying to say.
Movie review
‘Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk’
☆☆☆
Rated R for language throughout, some war violence, sexual content, and brief drug use. 1:50. Fayette Mall, Hamburg, Nicholasville, Winchester.
Comments