Kentucky Arts Council names Lydia Bailey Brown executive director

Long time arts administrator and non-profit manager Lydia Bailey Brown has been named as the new executive director of the Kentucky Arts Council.
Brown succeeds Lori Meadows, who held the post from 2005 until her resignation Nov. 18, in the midst of a reorganization of the council board by Gov. Matt Bevin.
“I am honored to serve the citizens of Kentucky in such a key arts leadership role,” Brown said in a statement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet. “It’s important that the Kentucky Arts Council, an agency firmly rooted in the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, works collaboratively throughout the state to strengthen arts education which builds better problem solvers in all walks of life,” Bailey Brown said.
“The arts invigorate large communities and sustain rural towns, and I am excited to explore how the council can work with community leaders throughout Kentucky to increase cultural tourism. We are well-positioned to widely share the artists and cultural jewels of this beautiful state.”
Brown joined the state government in September as an advisor for the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, where the Arts Council is housed. She came there from the Presbyterian Church (USA), based in Louisville, where she worked with the Presbyterian Mission Agency’s Racial Ethnic & Women’s Ministries area in training and fundraising, according to her Linked-In page.
But she has an extensive arts background according to that resume, with a bachelor’s in fine arts from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va., and a master of business administration from Binghamton University in Binghamton, N.Y., with concentrations in arts administration and marketing.
Her Linked-In resume includes posts such as executive director of the Cultural Alliance of Greater Hampton Roads in Portsmouth, Virginia; director of sales and marketing for Chicago Scenic Studios and director of business membership for The Conference Board.
“We believe that Lydia Bailey Brown’s unique background in business development, arts education and cultural destination consulting will be an asset to this important state agency as it continues to promote the arts and Kentucky artisans,” Don Parkinson, Secretary of the Cabinet of Tourism, Arts and Heritage, said in the statement. “We are optimistic about the arts council’s future.”
Brown was named interim director of the Arts Council following Meadows’ departure. Brown was nominated to be the permanent director by Parkinson and approved by the Arts Council’s Board at its December meeting in Berea, Monday afternoon.
Rich Copley: 859-231-3217, @LexGoKY
