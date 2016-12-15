Action figure builder pieces together ‘Star Wars’ history

Ide Bouldin is the Victor Frankenstein of “Star Wars” fans.
Bouldin has spent much of the past five years rummaging through hobby shops and comic book stores for 6-inch toys to break apart and fashion back together as one-of-a-kind “Star Wars” action figures.
The process of creating these lesser-known characters, such as Jolee Bindo and A’Sharad Hett, can take a few hours or sometimes four days. What determines how long an action figure takes depends on the pieces available and how much sanding, sculpting and painting he has to do.
“Not all heads have the same neck joint; there’s a lot of troubleshooting,” said Bouldin, who works as a direct support professional.
The release of “Rogue One” has been a “chaotic good” time, Bouldin said. The day after the new toys were released by Hasbro, he sold 15 figures to folks in three countries. The new figures have also helped in his tireless search for parts.
“The figure for director Krennic, played by Ben Mendlesohn, turned the construction of a Count Dooku from a four-day task to something I complete in one evening,” Bouldin said. “I have ordered several more copies of the Krennic figure to build characters such as Admiral Thrawn and Admiral Tarkin. Additionally, the K-2SO figure made an excellent base for a Super Battle Droid, as there is a surprising lack of quality droid pieces out there to work with.”
One of Bouldin’s custom action figures sell for about $50 on his eBay page. In March, Bouldin sold more than $750 worth of figures at the Lexington Comic & Toy Convention.
“It seems to me that people’s collections, especially action figure collections, are tangible reminders of emotional connections they have had with these characters and stories,” Bouldin said. “However, those stories don’t just end with the seven movies.”
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso.
Comments