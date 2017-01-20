University of Kentucky says Viola Davis event announced prematurely

The University of Kentucky’s announcement of an on-campus appearance by award-winning actor Viola Davis was premature, the university said in a statement Friday afternoon.
“Today on UKNow, a story was published titled ‘SAB Announces Viola Davis as Speaker at 2017 Speak Blue.’ The release of this information was premature. The contract for the event has not been signed between the University of Kentucky's Student Activities Board and the speaker.” The statement said the story had been removed, and “More information will be released regarding the event when details have been finalized.”
This does not mean the event is not happening, but it means it is not definite, as of now.
LexGo.com did publish a story about the event Friday morning, based on the UK release, which was also in a UK news email Friday morning. Kentucky.com and LexGo.com will provide information on the event as it becomes available.
Comments