University of Kentucky says Viola Davis event announced prematurely

1:42 How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts Pause

2:02 Vice President-elect Pence, President-elect Trump arrive at White House

2:28 Meadowgreen Park Music Hall

1:08 Mike Pompeo will take Trump's lead on national security

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

1:54 Mitch Barnhart assesses UK's bowl experience

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas

2:11 Bruce Pearl: We fouled too much against UK

4:58 Lafayette 'struggling' after teen shot, administrators say