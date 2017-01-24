West Sixth cans Meadoweisse Berliner Weisse and other food news

The LexGo Eat team visited Shewers on Tiverton Way and talked about Lexington’s latest food news including West Sixth’s new canned beer, opening day of the Bluegrass Farmers Market - it’s April 22 - and festivities taking place for Chinese New Year.
January 24, 2017 4:03 PM
