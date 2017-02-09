Viola Davis is coming to UK, the university confirms

Award-winning actor Viola Davis will appear at the University of Kentucky’s Singletary Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. March 2 for the Speak Blue series, presented by the university’s Student Activities Board.
The university previously announced the appearance by Davis, currently a contender for best supporting actress at the Feb. 26 Academy Awards for her performance in “Fences,” but had to walk it back because final contracts had not been signed. The event is now official, and tickets will be available to UK Students Friday morning and to faculty, staff and the general public on Feb. 17.
“Viola Davis is a phenomenal actress and woman,” Libby Langlois, activities board director of Pop Culture, said in a news release. “I have yet to come across a person who isn’t taken by the passion she exudes. I absolutely cannot wait to hear her words and share the energy that she will bring to the room with everyone who attends.”
Tickets are free for students beginning Friday and can be picked up at the Singletary Center ticket office. Students can get up to four tickets with four valid student IDs. Tickets are also free for faculty and staff beginning Feb. 17, and can be picked up at the Singletary Center ticket office.Tickets to the general public will also be available Feb. 17 for $10 at the ticket office or online at Scfatickets.com.
