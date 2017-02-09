Kentucky royalty George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins.
The news was broken Thursday by Julie Chen on her TV program “The Talk.” The babies are expected in June.
“Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins,” Chen said. “Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney. ‘The Talk’ has confirmed that the 55-year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39-year-old attorney wife are expecting twins.”
Clooney, a longtime bachelor born in Lexington and raised in Augusta, married Amal in 2014.
