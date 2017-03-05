Snapped: 5th Annual Roundball Bash. Hosted by the Easter Seals Cardinal Hill Junior Board, the 5th Annual Roundball BASH took place at the Distillery Square Event Center in downtown Lexington on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Net proceeds for the basketball-themed event go to support the work of Easter Seals Cardinal Hill.
Rob Bolson
