Geek out! Comic Con returns to Lexington this weekend

March in downtown Lexington isn’t just for basketball anymore.
There are several weekends of roundball action in the coming weekends, but this is the weekend for geeks, nerds and anyone who loves superheroes, sci-fi and plain ol’ movies, TV and gaming, and these days it’s far from a subculture. In just six years, the Lexington Comic & Toy Convention has grown from a one-day curiosity to a major weekend event, attracting more than 25,000 people to Lexington Center.
As in previous years, there is a cross-generational cast of movie and TV stars, including the Six-Million Dollar Man himself, native Kentuckian Lee Majors, and Michael Rooker, star of “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Walking Dead.” “The 1994 cult hit “Clerks,” will have a huge presence at this year’s event, with director and ubergeek Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes and others. And as always, there will be stars from “Star Wars,” “Star Trek” and other favorites throughout the weekend. With its cross-section of stars and activities, Comic Con is set up to let you go as pop culture or deep geek as you want.
We talked to a few of the coming guests to help set the table for you.
If you go
Lexington Comic & Toy Convention
What: Sixth annual media extravaganza featuring exhibits, events, vendors, photo ops and celebrity guests, including Robin Lord Taylor (“Gotham”), Kevin Smith (“Clerks,” “Comic Book Men”), Lee Majors (“Six Million-Dollar Man”), Michael Rooker (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Jewel Staite (“Firefly”), Ric Flair (pro wrestler), Seth Gilliam (“Walking Dead”), Gates McFadden (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”), Bruce Boxleitner (“Tron,” “Babylon 5”) and many more actors, creatives and artists.
When: 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Times are for general admission open floor times. Check online for VIP admission times and special events.
Where: Lexington Center, 430 W. Vine St.
Tickets: $40 Fri. only, $45 Sat., $30 Sun., $60 Sat. and Sun., $80 VIP weekend.
Online: Lexingtoncomiccon.com
