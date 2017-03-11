Epic Saturday at Lexington Comic Con

In just six years, the Lexington Comic & Toy Convention has ascended to a scale on par with many of the epic movies it celebrates.
Film, TV, comics and gaming fans filled all three levels of Lexington Center Saturday — many decked out like their favorite characters — taking in photo opportunities, question and answer sessions with stars, displays, activities and scores of merchants that made parts of the convention center feel like a comic book shop times a thousand.
Popular stars included “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Michael Rooker who gamely posed for pictures and even helped one fan with her camera phone before they took a selfie. On the other side of the back wall of Heritage Hall was “Gotham” star Robin Lord Taylor, amiably chatting up fans as he signed autographs. And buried behind a snaking line of well wishers was Kentuckian Lee Majors, the “Six Million Dollar Man” himself.
Attractions ranged from elaborate costume displays, a few full-size and functional R2-D2s, and a booth where, for a charitable donation, you could shoot “Star Wars” stormtroopers with a Nerf gun. What more could you want from a Comic Con?
If you go
Lexington Comic & Toy Convention
What: Sixth annual media extravaganza featuring exhibits, events, vendors, photo ops and celebrity guests, including Robin Lord Taylor (“Gotham”), Kevin Smith (“Clerks,” “Comic Book Men”), Lee Majors (“Six Million-Dollar Man”), Michael Rooker (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Jewel Staite (“Firefly”), Ric Flair (pro wrestler), Seth Gilliam (“Walking Dead”), Gates McFadden (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”), Bruce Boxleitner (“Tron,” “Babylon 5”) and many more actors, creatives and artists.
When: Until 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Lexington Center, 430 W. Vine St.
Tickets: $45 Sat., $30 Sun., $60 Sat. and Sun.
Online: Lexingtoncomiccon.com
