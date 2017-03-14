‘Steel,’ Lee Majors movie filmed in Lexington, showing Thursday

On the heels of Kentucky-raised actor Lee Majors visiting the Lexington Comic & Toy Convention, Filmslang has announced it will screen “Steel,” a 1979 movie starring Majors that filmed in Lexington.
The film is infamous due to the death of stuntman A.J. Bakunas during filming of the movie. Bakunas was attempting to set a free-fall record of 315 feet while filming a critical scene for the movie on Sept. 21, 1978 when he, with cameras rolling, dove into an airbag he designed. It collapsed. He died the day after the jump at Good Samaritan Hospital.
The movie is also infamous for not being very good. Majors stars as former hotshot construction foreman called back into service to put together a team to finish an important project. The movie co-stars Jennifer O’Neill, Art Carney and George Kennedy.
In a Facebook event page, Filmslang acknowledges it would be a stretch to call the movie a classic but, “if you want to see Lexington in all its 1970s glory, there is literally no better movie than this! ... The plot allows for some truly incredible aerial views (including many shots of a certain block that no longer exists) as well as interiors of gone-but-not-forgotten favorites like High on Rose.”
The screening is at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Farish Theatre at the Lexington Public Library. Admission is free, which is better than what you’d pay at Amazon, where the only version available is a VHS tape selling for $75. The movie is also available on YouTube.
