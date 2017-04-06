New ‘Going in Style’ grows old gracefully

“Going in Style” is an old-guy caper drama, a genre that in the past has come with a checklist.
Viagra jokes. Incontinence humor. A fistfight with younger guys in a bar. An affair with a much younger woman. A sullen grandson who must come to respect the old-timers.
Director Zach Braff defies these stereotypes and all other things hackneyed, crafting an enjoyable time at the movies. “Going in Style” isn’t perfect, but it does the most important thing right: It adds dignity to its older characters, instead of stripping it away in the name of humor.
Take Willie, a former steelworker played by Morgan Freeman. He dresses with old-school stylishness, exudes satisfaction from getting a bad cup of coffee at a diner with his buddies (Michael Caine and Alan Arkin), and glows with life as he video chats with his daughter and granddaughter from his Queens apartment. Watching the first third of “Going in Style” makes a decent case for growing old.
But there’s conflict ahead. The steel company gets bought by foreign concerns, and their pension disappears. The bank heist that ensues is more of a catharsis than a crime, to right a wrong created by a corrupt system.
This is a change from the original “Going in Style,” a 1979 Martin Brest film starring George Burns, Art Carney and Lee Strasberg, whose characters robbed a bank to feel young again.
Like Brest, who was in his 30s when he directed the earlier “Style,” Braff and screenwriter Theodore Melfi show a are relatively young men. There’s a reverence that comes across for the lead actors in their late 70s and early 80s. (“Scrubs” actor Braff may realize he could be playing one of these roles in 40 years). And Caine, Arkin and Freeman respond by giving their all.
Arkin in particular embraces his role, with the same vibrant crankiness that won him an Academy Award for “Little Miss Sunshine.” A scene in which he suffers through a saxophone lesson, then talks a boy into giving up the instrument, is one of his best.
Although the pacing is strong, there are structural problems. The plot holes are often distracting. Running at a lean 96 minutes, it appears to be missing a couple of key scenes. The heist itself is an anticlimax.
The only uproarious sequence is a shoplifting caper that doesn’t make much sense, probably crafted for the visual of Caine and Freeman in a low-speed street chase on a grocery shopping scooter. But even that contrivance ends pleasantly, with a humorous détente between our heroes and a flustered store manager (Kenan Thompson).
All these little things make up for any larger story problems. Caine’s kind grandpa Joe joking about the gentrification of Queens with his granddaughter (Joey King) is a delight. Braff could have made an entire movie showing Caine, Arkin and Freeman riffing about the rose ceremony while watching “The Bachelor.”
I didn’t double over with laughter watching “Going in Style.” But when getting up to leave, I realized my face hurt from grinning throughout the movie.
Like its lead characters, “Going in Style” just grooves along nicely, until the credits roll and you realize it was time well spent.
Movie review
“Going in Style”
☆☆☆☆
Rated PG-13 for drug content, language and some suggestive material. 1:36. Fayette Mall, Frankfort, Georgetown, Hamburg, Nicholasville, Richmond, Winchester.
Comments