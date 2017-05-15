Kris Kristofferson coming to Lexington for Harry Dean Stanton fest event

Iconic musician and actor Kris Kristofferson will be in Lexington next week at a fund-raising event for the Harry Dean Stanton Fest, event organizers say.
Kristofferson will introduce a screening of the 1973 Sam Peckinpah western “Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at the Kentucky Theatre. Kristofferson starred as Billy the Kid to James Coburn’s Garrett, hired late in life by New Mexico cattle barons to take out Billy. Stanton, a West Irvine native who went to Lafayette High School and the University of Kentucky before launching a storied film career, was part of the massive supporting cast that also included Bob Dylan, Jason Robards, Rita Coolidge, and Slim Pickens. Dylan wrote his hit “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” for the film.
Previous guests of the fest, which launched in 2011, have included Michelle Phillips, Crispin Glover, Hunter Carson and Harry Dean Stanton himself.
Tickets to the screening are $15 and available through the Stanton Fest website. Dates for the 2017 Harry Dean Stanton Fest have not been announced.
